NAIL IT: Huge insights in to tiny house living

Building tiny houses is Noosa is encouraged in this only access.

NOOSA-based Polkadot is providing in these pandemic times an online pathway for “everything you need to know about building your tiny house on wheels in Australia”.

Polkadot director Jimmy Hirst said tiny houses wheeled into eco villages, the modern-day version of communes, could make people “happier or more content”.

“Put houses on wheels, make them smaller, (offer) more minimalism, (are) better for the environment ... it just makes more sense,” Mr Hirst told an Unseen Green audience on the Sunshine Coast.

“That’s what I’ve been researching for a few years.”

“You don’t have to make it boring, you can turn it into art,” Mr Hirst said.

He said this is an “architectural and social movement that advocates minimalism and living simply in small homes” which is long-established in the northern hemisphere.

He said these villages have the capacity to connect their inhabitants along the same lines as Woodford Folk Festival.

“It works so well, one of the biggest things about Woodfrod I think is the community coming together,” Mr Hirst said.

He said basic housing on the Coast was “extremely expensive” for the right to live somewhere.

Mr Hirst said tiny houses were one solution to establishing dynamic eco villages and offered the versatility of moving on if needed as well as affordability.

Polkadot is providing access to the Tiny House University for seven hours of instruction in 37 units to help establish a tiny house.

This covers crucial topics like understanding how to secure your tiny house onto your trailer and how to insulate for year-round comfort in Australia and where to put your tiny house in line with local council regulations.

Tiny house master builder Fred Schultz at one of his early workshops.

There are insights from tiny house building expert Fred Schultz who will impart key points about how to create an off-grid tiny house that uses passive solar design principles appropriate to tiny house vehicles considering weight, size and year-round comfort.

“This course will be a resource at your side to be replayed and consulted again and again on your journey from playing with different floor plans through to the construction of your very own tiny house,” Polkadot’s website said.

The aim is to save “years of research and expensive mistakes with this tried-and-true information that travels with you on your tiny house journey”.

