Menu
Login
A man with two 30cm nails embedded in his head has been airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue/Twitter
A man with two 30cm nails embedded in his head has been airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue/Twitter
News

Horror accident leaves 30mm nails in man’s head

by Talissa Eley
17th Aug 2018 3:51 AM

A HERVEY Bay man is lucky to be alive after accidentally shooting two 30-millimetre nails into his head with a nail gun.

It's understood the man in his 20s had been doing construction work inside a property at Wide Bay when he slipped off a ladder, discharging the nail gun he was holding.

He still had the two large nails lodged in his skull when he was flown from the Sunshine Coast to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter spokesman confirmed.

Paramedics said he was alert and stable when he was flown in about 8pm on Thursday.

accident editors picks nail nailgun

Top Stories

    It's cup-caking cats and dogs

    It's cup-caking cats and dogs

    News Spend Cupcake Day with man's best friend... or two

    • 17th Aug 2018 5:53 AM
    It's an Amber alert - in a good way

    It's an Amber alert - in a good way

    News Craft beer set to flow freely

    • 17th Aug 2018 5:49 AM
    Feel the beat and move your feet

    Feel the beat and move your feet

    News ZumbaNoosa celebrates a decade

    Local Partners