Nailing illegal dumpers at Noosa

WATCH OUT: Council waste coordinator Ian Florence at the Council's resource recovery facility.

STOP dumping on Noosa Biosphere or wear the cost - that is the clear warning from council after fining 15 offenders in the past financial year.

Noosa Council waste co-ordinator Ian Florence said advanced surveillance and increased patrols helped net 11 more illegal dumpers than in the previous year and there wouldn't be any letting up.

"As well as being unsightly, dumped rubbish costs ratepayers thousands of dollars annually in removal expenses,” he said.

"Plus, dumped rubbish may harm the environment.

"For example, asbestos illegally dumped near Walter Hay Drive last year cost Council more than $15,000 in removal and site remediation costs.

"On-the-spot fines for illegal dumping start at $2018 and, if prosecuted in court, the penalty can be as high as $126,150. So by comparison, the cost of disposing of an item responsibly at the landfill is very small,” Mr Florence said.

Council offers the annual kerbside rubbish collection, so residents can dispose of a range of items, including old white goods, furniture and electronic equipment, for free.

"At other times residents can dispose of bulky rubbish for a low cost at council's Resource and Recovery centres,” Mr Florence said.

Many pre-sorted items that are recyclable can be disposed of for free.

This year the council collected 1172 tonnes of material during the annual kerbside collection.

"Of that, we recycled more than 230 tonnes of metal, 35 tonnes of timber and 31 tonnes of e-waste, with just under 867 tonnes of material sent to landfill,” he said.