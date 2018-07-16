Naitanui faces 12 months on sidelines

STAR ruckman Nic Naitanui could miss another 12 months of football if West Coast's worst fears are realised on Monday.

Naitanui went down during the Eagles' big win over the Pies at the MCG on Sunday and will have scans on his "good knee" on Monday to determine the extent of the damage.

The towering athlete missed the entire 2017 season after rupturing the ACL in his left leg in 2016.

"Naitanui will undergo scans this morning after injuring his right knee against Collingwood yesterday," the Eagles said in a statement released Monday morning.

"The club will provide details once scan results are known, but until that time there will be no comment made."

Melbourne co-captain Jack Viney will miss at least a month after scans revealed early signs of a stress fracture in his toe.

Port Adelaide will be hoping goal machine Robbie Gray recovers quickly from the driving tackle that put him out of the game in Port's demoralising loss to the Dockers.

Ryan Nyhuis of the Dockers sling tackles Robbie Gray of the Power. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Tragedy struck in the VFL, with Geelong speedster Nakia Cockatoo hurting his knee in his return match and North Melbourne youngster Sam Durdin breaking his leg.

SEE EVERY CLUB'S INJURY LIST AND NEWS BELOW:

ADELAIDE

INJURIES

Daniel Talia (foot) test

Richard Douglas (ankle) test

Brad Crouch (groin) season

Harry Dear (knee) 1 week

Jackson Edwards (ankle) 1-2 weeks

Cam Ellis-Yolmen (quad) test

Elliott Himmelberg (calf) test

Paul Hunter (ankle) test

David Mackay (ribs) 1-2 weeks

Mitch McGovern (ankle) test

Andrew McPherson (hamstring) indefinite

Reilly O'Brien (shoulder) season

Andy Otten (Achilles) test

Brodie Smith (knee) 2-3 weeks

ON THE BLOCK: Out goes captain Taylor Walker - with a one-match ban - for his very poorly timed challenge in a marking contest with a high hit to Geelong defender Zach Tuohy in the first term of Thursday night's clash at Adelaide Oval. This change to the Adelaide attack is not too difficult to resolve now that the Crows have Tom Lynch back in action and can again work a Josh Jenkins tandem with first-year forward Darcy Fogarty while Eddie Betts creates some havoc at the goal square. More concerning for Adelaide is the need to have key defender Daniel Talia overcome his foot injury. And if he does, who gets the chop - Kyle Hartigan or cricket convert Alex Keath. If form counts, Keath would get a second game ahead of Hartigan.

ON THE CUSP: Adelaide's yoyo forward, Darcy Fogarty, comes back to the AFL to cover suspended captain Taylor Walker. There is still the question of what does Adelaide do with halfback Brodie Smith as he continues a solid recovery from the serious knee injury he suffered in last year's finals.

MICHELANGELO RUCCI'S FORECAST: Adelaide gave itself new hope with the 15-point win against Geelong on Thursday night to equal its win-loss count at 8-8. However, the Crows are still 11th - and still troubled by an inferior percentage (98.7). The Crows can hardly consider playing Brisbane at the Gabba as a percentage-boosting opportunity when the Lions are filled with confidence from a three-game winning streak. Adelaide has a six-game winning streak against the Lions - and no loss at the Gabba since the Crows' last defeat to Brisbane in 2012.

BRISBANE LIONS

INJURIES

Harris Andrews (concussion) TBC

Charlie Cameron (ankle) season

Matt Eagles (abnominals) season

Marco Paparone (hamstring) 1-2 weeks

Jack Payne (shin) season

ON THE BLOCK: Darcy Gardiner may be in strife for an of the ball incident. Cedric Cox was a late replacement for Luke Hodge into the side that defeated Hawthorn by 33 points in Launceston on Saturday. Although he showed some flashes of his exceptional skills, he would be the first in line to make way for the veteran should he be available to return against the Crows at the Gabba on Saturday. Prior to Hodge's withdrawal, the Lions had been changed for three weeks which suggests coach Chris Fagan is happy to continue to reward winning form.

ON THE CUSP: Hodge is the obvious in should he train fully this week. The Lions' NEAFL side were upset victors over Sydney Uni and the best performer was last year's third round draft selection Toby Wooller, a tall mid-half forward, who played his best game. The other good players were the usual suspects who dominate at that level, such as Jacob Allison, Ben Keays and Ryan Bastinac.

ANDREW HAMILTON'S FORECAST: The Lions are on a high after three wins on the trot and a break through victory over the Hawks in Tasmania. One thing is for sure, they will believe they can beat the Crows. Not that long ago such belief would have seemed like foolish optimism, but no longer. If they are close at half time they can claim another huge scalp. The start is critical.

Harris Andrews remains on the sidelines for the Lions.

CARLTON

INJURIES

Matthew Kreuzer (heart) TBC

Andrew Phillips (hamstring) season

Jacob Weitering (calf) TBC

David Cunningham (hamstring) 4-6 weeks

Jesse Glass-McCasker (knee) 3-4 weeks

Tom De Koning (ankle) test

Sam Docherty (knee) season

Sam Kerridge (groin) test

Kym LeBois (knee) test

Harrison Macreadie (hamstring) test

Lachie Plowman (knee) season

Angus Schumacher (groin) test

Alex Silvagni (Achilles) season

Tom Williamson (back) season

ON THE BLOCK: Expect more than a few changes given the Blues' substandard effort on Friday night. All eyes will be on ruckman Matthew Kreuzer, who will undergo a series of cardiology tests this week after being ruled out of last week's game early with an elevated heart rate. The Blues are very hopeful he should be right, just as Caleb Marchbank proved to be the previous week.

ON THE CUSP: Nine senior-listed players were a part of the Northern Blues' loss to Williamstown on Sunday, pushing to try and win a recall. With Phillips gone for the year and now Kreuzer in doubt, does Matthew Lobbe finally get a crack for the Blues?

GLENN McFARLANE'S FORECAST: What's rock bottom look like? Chances are we saw it for the Blues on Friday night and it won't get any easier next Sunday when Brendon Bolton's boys will take on a still smarting Hawthorn, after their shock loss to Brisbane. Aspirationally, Bolton says Carlton want to be defined by pressure, but they are a million miles away from it at the moment. The Blues have got a hell of lot of work to do, especially with their skill levels and their ability to score. Hard to see them winning a game again this season.

COLLINGWOOD

INJURIES

Flynn Appleby (hamstring) 1-2 weeks

Tim Broomhead (broken leg) season

Mason Cox (hamstring) test

Lynden Dunn (knee) season

Tyson Goldsack (knee) 5-9 weeks

Kayle Kirby (heart issue) indefinite

Tom Langdon (knee) test

Darcy Moore (dislocated finger) TBC

Ben Reid (knees/calf) 1-2 weeks

Brayden Sier (corked quad) test

Adam Treloar (hamstrings) 5-6 weeks

Daniel Wells (foot) season

Rupert Wills (hamstring) Test

ON THE BLOCK: BRAYDEN Sier finished the West Coast game sore although coach Nathan Buckley said it was just a corkie. The Magpies emerged unscathed.

ON THE CUSP: ALEX Fasolo, Jarryd Blair and James Aish all got through Thursday night's intra-club hitout. The Magpies are set to drip feed in a suite of handy names in the run home, while Mason Cox should also return this week.

SAM LANDSBERGER'S FORECAST: THE Magpies banked all the wins they were meant to and so Sunday's loss to West Coast wasn't disastrous. A testing month ahead with North Melbourne, Richmond and Sydney (SCG) should give a clear understanding as to where this team sits. Is it top-four worthy? Win two of those three and the double chance should be theirs. Maybe Bucks needs to let the facial hairs flow again.

ESSENDON

INJURIES

Patrick Ambrose (hamstring) season

Josh Begley (knee) season

Joe Daniher (groin) indefinite

Martin Gleeson (ankle) 6-7 weeks

Mason Redman (ankle) 4-5 weeks

Jake Stringer (calf) 3 weeks

David Zaharakis (shoulder) 2-3 weeks

Orazio Fantasia (groin) test

ON THE BLOCK: Ben McNeice only got a handful of touches, while Travis Colyer and Jake Long played bit-part roles.

ON THE CUSP: Late-withdrawal Orazio Fantasia will be monitored during the week after sitting out the cruizy win over Gold Coast. The goal sneak is expected to play this week. Jayden Laverde and James Stewart could be hard to hold out despite Essendon's heart-stopping one-point VFL loss to Richmond.

GILBERT GARDINER'S FORECAST: Essendon should have no problem accounting for Fremantle under the roof at Etihad Stadium to keep their finals hopes alive ahead of a Friday night blockbuster against Sydney. Must win, no ifs, buts or maybes.

FREMANTLE

INJURIES

Hayden Ballantyne (ankle) 1-2 weeks

Connor Blakely (knee) season

Andrew Brayshaw (groin) 2 weeks

Nat Fyfe (hamstring) 3 weeks

Griffin Logue (ankle) 2 weeks

Tom North (hamstring) 1-2 weeks

Aaron Sandilands (calf) 1-2 weeks

Lee Spurr (knee) TBC

Matt Taberner (foot) 2 weeks

ON THE BLOCK: The Dockers will be sweating on the fitness of ruckman Sean Darcy, who exited the win over Port Adelaide late after hitting the deck in a contest. Ryan Nyhuis is facing a stint on the sidelines, with the Match Review Officer likely to frown on the youngster's tackle that concussed Robbie Gray in the third term.

ON THE CUSP: Aaron Sandilands (calf) is nearing a return but this week may be a fraction too soon, and with Michael Apeness (hamstring) yesterday ruled out for the season, the Dockers may look to Luke Strnadica for a potential debut against Essendon. Harley Bennell had 19 touches and a goal for WAFL affiliate Peel on the weekend and edges closer to a senior recall.

CHRIS ROBINSON'S FORECAST: Ross Lyon's side escaped the doom and gloom of consecutive 50-point losses with a stunning upset of flag contenders Port. The task gets no easier with a road trip and six-day break to face the Bombers, but Freo will have little to lose as they look to become giant-killers in the run to September.

Disaster has struck for Nakia Cockatoo. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) JULIAN SMITH

GEELONG

INJURIES

Nakia Cockatoo (knee) TBC

Aaron Black (knee) season

Harry Taylor (soreness) test

Esava Ratugolea (broken ankle) 6-8 weeks

Mark O'Connor (back) TBC

ON THE BLOCK: Quite a few Cats had off nights against the Crows. Was it the slippery conditions or could they not handle the heat? Small forwards Sam Simpson and Jamaine Jones brought pressure but struggled to get their hands on the footy, while Wylie Buzza had a forgettable evening and might struggle to retain his spot.

ON THE CUSP: All eyes were on the Cats' VFL side with a number of big names lining up at the lower level. Lachie Henderson has played a few now and could be nearing a return. Cory Gregson stepped out, while George Horlin-Smith and Jordan Murdoch are always knocking on the door. Nakia Cockatoo returned for his first hitout but lasted just a few minutes in a huge blow for the man many at the Cattery rate so highly.

BEN BROAD'S FORECAST: A disappointing night for the Cats in Adelaide, who started well before Tom Hawkins' early miss from straight in front allowed the Crows back in it. Geelong showed its trademark fight but the home side was possessed. This week it's the Cats who need to show similar pluck against a Melbourne outfit that is not only fighting for its September berth, but could also still be smarting from its Round 1 loss to Chris Scott's men. The Cats will start favourite in what shapes as another crucial clash, with the likes of Hawthorn and Richmond waiting in coming weeks.

GOLD COAST

INJURIES

Steven May (hip) test

Michael Barlow (jaw) TBC

Jack Bowes (quad) test

Sam Day (shoulder) TBC

Brayden Fiorini (leg) test

Aaron Hall (pectoral) season

Pearce Hanley (shoulder) test

Tom Lynch (knee) season

Darcy MacPherson (broken leg) 2-4 weeks

Tom Nicholls (shoulder) 4-6 weeks

Matt Rosa (hamstring) test

Harrison Wigg (ankle) season

Mackenzie Willis (knee) season

ON THE BLOCK: Steven May has aggravated his troublesome hip injury again and will face a fitness test this week. The Suns have made a habit of resting their first and second year players and Charlie Ballard has not missed since his debut in Rd 7 in Ballarat. But on form he is in the side. Jesse Joyce has had a couple of quiet weeks but probably has an important role to play against Sydney's small and fast forwards. The same applies to Jarryd Lyons, whose form has dipped but could be needed against the Swans' big bodied mids.

ON THE CUSP: Kade Kolodjashnij has had two very good weeks in the NEAFL now after his return from concussion and would be a legitimate contender for a recall. Ben Ainsworth faces a fitness test after missing two weeks with a leg injury. Brayden Fiorini and Pearce Hanley made solid returns in the NEAFL but are expected to need another week. Michael Barlow had 44 disposals in the twos but appears to have had his card marked.

ANDREW HAMILTON'S FORECAST: It is hard to make a case for the Suns against the Swans in Sydney. Although they had a crack in the first half against Essendon the effort dropped away after that and the Bombers were comfortable winners. Coach Stuart Dew would be desperate for his side to put in a brave showing against the club where he served his coaching apprenticeship and that is probably all he can hope for.

GWS GIANTS

INJURIES

Daniel Lloyd (knee) test

Jon Patton (knee) season

Tom Scully (ankle) 5 weeks

Will Setterfield (knee) season

Lachie Tiziani (knee) season

Harry Perryman (hamstring) 1-2 weeks

Zac Williams (Achilles) TBC

Jeremy Cameron (suspended) 2 weeks

ON THE CUSP: Brett Deledio played well in the Giants NEAFL win over Gold Coast and will come into serious consideration for the trip to Adelaide to take on Port.

ON THE BLOCK: Brent Daniels worked hard and applied plenty of pressure in the win over Richmond but will come under pressure from Deledio to hold his spot.

NEIL CORDY'S FORECAST: The Giants have won five of their last six outings including wins over the premiership favourites Richmond and Hawthorn in the last three weeks. They will travel to Adelaide Oval full of confidence to get the job done and will be boosted by the return of Deledio and Toby Greene with some match practice now under his belt.

HAWTHORN

INJURIES

Ben McEvoy (cheekbone) 5 weeks

Grant Birchall (knee) 3 weeks

Shaun Burgoyne (hamstring) 2 weeks

James Cousins (adductor) test

Will Langford (finger) TBC

ON THE CUSP: In the VFL, the Box Hill Hawks recorded a 43-point victory with James Worpel starring again. Worpel amassed 34 disposals as he puts together a consistent patch of form in the twos. Up forward, Mitch Lewis (three goals) and Ryan Schoenmakers (two goals and 21 disposals) both put their hand up with impressive performances.

ON THE BLOCK: Hawthorn managed just nine goals in its 33-point loss to Brisbane on Saturday, with Taylor Duryea's position in the side surely under the spot light. The two-time premiership player has made a move forward this season, and although he kicked his first goal of the season on the weekend, his output has been minimal. Teia Miles (16 disposals) and Harry Morrison (14 disposals) failed to have a major impact, while the 193cm Tim O'Brien failed to take a mark.

BEN GIBSON'S FORECAST: The Hawks disastrous result against the Lions has put them on the back foot, sitting in 10th position on the ladder with six rounds to go. They should have a comfortable win over Carlton on Sunday, but Alastair Clarkson will want to make a statement after his side's lacklustre attempt in Tasmania. The Hawks may look to recall Lewis or Schoenmakers to provide a target inside 50 with skipper Jarryd Roughead requiring assistance.

MELBOURNE

INJURIES

Jack Viney (toe) 4 weeks

Jayden Hunt (ankle) 3 weeks

Jake Lever (knee) season

Corey Maynard (hip) season

ON THE BLOCK: A solid performance, albeit powered by the second half, by everyone at Melbourne in the 50-point hiding of Western Bulldogs. Some early danger signs around pressure and attack on the contest but after halftime the Dees were unstoppable behind midfield maestro Max Gawn. No changes. Losing co-captain Jack Viney pre-game a major blow for the Dees, who must now take an ultra conservative approach to remedy the ball magnet's toe.

ON THE CUSP: Sam Weideman booted four goals in the hard-fought VFL win over Footscray, while forgotten midfielder Dom Tyson was among Casey's best performers.

GILBERT GARDINER'S FORECAST: The testing material. Have beaten up on stragglers this season - and been stunned for that matter - but Geelong in Geelong will give us a very good indication of how good this lot is and could be. Stars on the rise Clayton Oliver and Angus Brayshaw will need to find another gear to combat Geelong's Big Three, while Jesse Hogan and Tom McDonald could have their hands full against one of the tightest defensive lines in the business.

It’s bad news for Jack Viney and Melbourne fans. Picture: AAP

NORTH MELBOURNE

INJURIES

Sam Durdin (broken leg) season

Ben Jacobs (concussion) test

Taylor Garner (hamstring) 3-4 weeks

Billy Hartung (hamstring) 3-4 weeks

Declan Mountford (hamstring) test

Ed Vickers-Willis (knee) season

Jarrad Waite (calf) 3 weeks

Declan Watson (knee) 3 weeks

Mason Wood (hamstring) 1-2 weeks

Cameron Zurhaar (ankle) 7-9 weeks

ON THE BLOCK: North Melbourne could lose touch with the eight if it falls to another defeat against third-placed Collingwood on Saturday. The Roos' run home is reasonably kind but Sunday's loss to Sydney seriously hurts their chances of making finals. It was a gutsy performance from North, but ultimately Brad Scott's men fell six points short.

ON THE CUSP: Hard nut Kayne Turner was lost to concussion in the opening minutes of Sunday's loss. He will have scans this week but will be in doubt to take on the Pies. Ben Jacobs also remains under a cloud with an ongoing neck-related concussion issue. The tagger has missed three of the past four games.

JAY CLARK'S FORECAST: North's VFL big men are in good form in the seconds but Majak Daw isn't giving up his position easily after one of the best games of his career on Sunday. Brayden Preuss continues to bang down the door and Ben McKay was best on ground in the reserves at the weekend. Jarrad Waite is also pushing to return from injury.

Will Ben Jacobs be fit to take on the Pies? Pic: Michael Klein

PORT ADELAIDE

INJURIES

Patrick Ryder (hip flexor) TBC

Robbie Gray (concussion) TBC

Joe Atley (back) 1-2 weeks

Matthew Broadbent (toe stress fracture) season

Willem Drew (heel) season

Joel Garner (shoulder) season

Hamish Hartlett (knee) season

Sam Hayes (knee) season

Tom Jonas (knee) 3-5 weeks

Jake Neade (knee) TBC

ON THE BLOCK: There should be no shortage of players feeling edgy this week after the disastrous nine-point loss to Fremantle that cost Port a spot in the top four. Most of the squad was down on form with the kicking horrendous. However, injuries to key players Paddy Ryder (hip flexor) and Robbie Gray (concussion) could spare coach Ken Hinkley from making too many unforced changes. Halfback Riley Bonner also hurt his knee against the Dockers but should be fit.

ON THE CUSP: Port's SANFL team lost a three-quarter time lead to allow archrival Adelaide to win its first State League match of the season with a 10-goal to nil final term to cap off a terrible Sunday for the club. Players to shine were playmaking defender Jarrod Lienert, who is close to making his AFL debut, Jack Trengove, who was unlucky to be dropped from the Power team, and one-time regular Jasper Pittard. Former Demon Dom Barry also was solid in the 56-point loss.

ANDREW CAPEL'S FORECAST: Much will depend on the severity of Ryder's hip injury but he is almost certain to miss Sunday's home twilight clash against the suddenly in-form GWS. His ruck duties will have to be shared by key forward Charlie Dixon and swing man Justin Westhoff. Star forward/midfielder Robbie Gray will have to pass a fitness test to play. Lienert is the player Hinkley wants to have a look at and is worth taking a punt on while his best defender Tom Jonas is out with a knee injury.

RICHMOND

INJURIES

Jack Graham (shoulder) 3-5 weeks

Dan Butler (ankle) 2-3 weeks

Nathan Broad (cheekbone) 2-3 weeks

Mabior Chol (broken foot) 2-4 weeks

Reece Conca (ankle) 4-5 weeks

Nathan Drummond (hamstring) 1-2 weeks

Oleg Markov (knee) 1 week

Anthony Miles (concussion) test

ON THE CUSP: The Tigers VFL side is flying, sitting atop of the ladder, fresh off an 85-point win over North Melbourne. Tyson Stengle was the star of the show on Saturday slotting six goals, while premiership star Jacob Townsend kicked two. Sam Lloyd continues to dominate at VFL level with 37 disposals and awaits his senior recall.

ON THE BLOCK: Richmond suffered a rare loss on Saturday night, falling to Greater Western Sydney by two points at Spotless Stadium. There were some underwhelming performances for the Tigers, with Callum Moore (five disposals), Shai Bolton (nine disposals) and Corey Ellis (10 disposals) all failing to impact the contest. Jason Castagna butchered his chances in front of the sticks with five behinds, but he should have enough credits in the bank to keep him in the side next week.

BEN GIBSON'S FORECAST: The Tigers may looks to reshuffle their forward line after failing to kick a winning score against the Giants and it's hard to see Stengle getting overlooked. Richmond is still the outright premiership favourite and there is no need to panic, but with players pushing hard in the reserves, expect a change to the team which will face St Kilda on Friday night.

ST KILDA

INJURIES

Seb Ross (illness) test

Jimmy Webster (groin) TBC

Logan Austin (groin) 1-2 weeks

Paddy McCartin (foot) 1-2 weeks

Josh Battle (eye socket) test

Nathan Brown (hamstring) 1-2 weeks

Josh Bruce (fractured leg) season

Ben Long (foot) 1-2 weeks

Koby Stevens (concussion) season

Nathan Wright (knee) 1 week

Darren Minchington (hip) test

Dylan Roberton (heart) season

ON THE BLOCK: Wouldn't expect too many changes for the Saints in their clash with Richmond, though Seb Ross (gastro) is almost certain to return after missing the Blues match. He will be a welcome inclusion. Jake Carlisle should prove his fitness again after finishing out the match, despite being winded last Friday night.

ON THE CUSP: Nathan Freeman took another positive step towards breaking through for his first AFL game with 25 disposals for Sandringham on Sunday. The quick backup might be the only issue, though Alan Richardson said Freeman was edging closer to his debut sooner rather than later. Blake Acres also had 21 touches in the VFL.

GLENN McFARLANE'S FORECAST: That's three wins from their past four games for the Saints, after a horror first half of the season. Richardson is excited by the prospect of taking on the reigning premiers this week. There were positives out of the 64-point win over a spiritless Carlton, most notably how well some of the youngsters went, including Rowan Marshall, who provided a real option in attack. Not sure they can beat the Tigers, but we all know what happened last year.

SYDNEY SWANS

INJURIES

Josh Kennedy (back) TBC

Dan Hannebery (calf) 2-3 weeks

Matthew Ling (toe) season

Jarrad McVeigh (collarbone) 3-4 weeks

Lewis Melican (hamstring) 7 weeks

Callum Mills (broken foot) season

Sam Reid (Achilles) 5 weeks

Heath Grundy (managed) test

James Rose (shoulder) 2-3 weeks

Sam Naismith (knee) season

ON THE CUSP: Heath Grundy was managed for the North Melbourne match so should be OK to return for next week's clash with Gold Coast at the SCG. Kieren Jack will also be a chance to return after missing a week with a grade one medial ligament strain in his knee. Jordan Foote and Dean Towers were among the best in the NEAFL win over NT Thunder.

ON THE BLOCK: Skipper Josh Kennedy looks unlikely to play against Gold Coast after suffering back spasms in the win over North Melbourne. He played only a couple of minutes in the second quarter before being ruled out of action.

NEIL CORDY'S FORECAST: Heath Grundy and Kieren Jack will both be recalled for Saturday's clash with Gold Coast. With games to follow against Essendon, Collingwood, Melbourne, GWS and Hawthorn the Swans will be keen to bank the points against the Suns.

Josh Kennedy could miss a rare match for the Swans. Picture: AAP

WEST COAST

INJURIES

Nic Naitanui (knee) TBC

Malcolm Karpany (knee) test

Eric Mackenzie (toe) season

Fraser McInnes (groin) test

Tony Olango (hamstring) 1 week

ON THE BLOCK: The extent of Nic Naitanui's knee injury is yet to be determined, but West Coast is again bracing itself for life without the club's star ruckman. Daniel Venables may be under the pump to hold his spot amid the Eagles' forward line riches after two quiet games.

ON THE CUSP: Nathan Vardy appears most likely to provide ruck support for Scott Lycett in Naitanui's absence. Tom Barrass returned for East Perth at the weekend and could be a straight swap for Will Schofield if the Eagles look to alter their defensive unit. Liam Ryan (three goals) and Dom Sheed (37 possessions) also showed encouraging signs at WAFL level.

CHRIS ROBINSON'S FORECAST: Nic Nat's injury hurts, a lot, but the Eagles walked away from the MCG with a season-defining win against Collingwood. Not only did it prove West Coast can perform at the home of footy, but it could go some distance to helping the WA side earn a top-two berth at season's end. A slip-up against the Dogs at home simply can't happen for Adam Simpson's side.

WESTERN BULLDOGS

INJURIES

Tom Boyd (back) TBC

Aaron Naughton (ankle) TBC

Marcus Bontempelli (appendix) 1-2 weeks

Bailey Dale (foot) season

Tory Dickson (hamstring) 1 week

Lin Jong (collarbone) 3-4 weeks

Tom Liberatore (knee) season

Liam Picken (concussion) indefinite

Jack Redpath (knee) 3-4 weeks

Clay Smith (knee) retired

Matt Suckling (Achilles) 2-3 weeks

Bailey Williams (foot) 2-4 weeks

Easton Wood (hamstring) season

ON THE BLOCK: Coach Luke Beveridge made it known at his post-match press conference he was not particularly thrilled with any of his side's players in another horror second half collapse. A lot of the young players lost their way, but getting more games into them is the important thing at this stage of the Bulldogs' campaign.

ON THE CUSP: Star midfielder Marcus Bontempelli is said to be recovering well after having appendix surgery last week but will miss at least the clash with West Coast this weekend before potentially coming into the mix for a Round 19 clash with Port Adelaide. Lukas Webb impressed in the VFL on Sunday in his return from injury, gathering 21 disposals and kicking a goal.

CHRIS CAVANAGH'S FORECAST: Beveridge and his team have to find a fix for the second half fade-outs that are becoming a weekly occurrence. The Bulldogs have lost their past nine second halves and have been outscored by a total of 376 points after half-time in their 16 matches this season. A clash with West Coast in Perth on Sunday is going to be one massive challenge, given the Eagles have gone 7-2 at Perth Stadium this year and are coming off a big win in Melbourne over Collingwood.