Naked truth: Sex Party demands MP's letter go public

Peter Gardiner | 21st Feb 2017 7:02 AM
LETTER DEMAND: Australian Sex Party spokesman Robin Bristow tackles Noosa MP Glen Elmes on clothes optional beaches.
LETTER DEMAND: Australian Sex Party spokesman Robin Bristow tackles Noosa MP Glen Elmes on clothes optional beaches.

THE naked truth and just what Member for Noosa Glen Elmes should disclose about his correspondence with Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath about clothes optional beaches are the latest local political football being kicked around.

Noosa-based Australian Sex Party spokesman Robin Bristow, who is a nude beach bathing campaigner, has challenged Mr Elmes to inform his electorate about the contents of the letter written to the minister.

"The Queensland branch of the Australian Sex Party has previously called on the State Government to allow local municipalities to be able to nominate areas within their shires as clothing optional," Mr Bristow said .

"We call on Noosa MP Glen Elmes to release to the media a letter he wrote to Yvette D'Ath on the 9 December 2015 on this matter.

"We would like to know from Glen Elmes if he supports local government having the right nominate clothing optional beaches and whether he has undertaken any research or consultation into whether Noosa residents would like a clothing optional beach."

Mr Elmes has refused to release his go public with the letter.

"If he (Bristow) wants it, he can ring Yvette D'Ath, I'm not going to supply it to him," Mr Elmes said.

"He can be assured (in the letter) that I wasn't agitating to have a clothes optional beach. It is not the business of council, this is in a national park."

Mr Elmes said the last time he looked the state owned the national park and not the council.

"He should stop hassling the council and give them a break so that they can get on with doing other things.

"I do not support an optional clothing beach at Alexandria Bay today, I didn't 12 years ago when I first started talking about it and I'm pretty sure I won't be tomorrow."

Mr Bristow replied: "Surely in view if transparency and accountability he (Mr Elmes) should happily supply you with it".

His then blamed Mr Elmes for the loss of the "Nude Olympics" beach carnival previously held in Alexandria Bay which is moving to Byron Bay.

"He's cost the Noosa economy over $2 million. I think Noosa people should be outraged.

"Here he is claiming to support Noosa and yet on the other hand he is undermining our economy."

And Mr Bristow has in turn been challenged by Mayor Tony Wellington over claims that that the councillor is "on record as wanting a legal clothing optional beach within the Noosa Shire".

"I don't believe that I have ever stated that I want a legal clothing optional beach in the Noosa Shire," Cr Wellington said.

When told of the mayor's denial, Mr Bristow stuck to his claim. Cr Wellington again told the Noosa News this was incorrect.

Noosa News

Topics:  glen elmes noosa nudists

