Naked gardener fears cold snap will ruin image

McDowall Gardener Andrew Cumberland is taking part in World Naked Gardening Day again. This photo is from 2018.

With tomorrow being World Naked Gardening Day (WNGD) and temperatures already dropping, regular participant Andrew Cumberland is somewhat anxious.

"I'm getting a bit worried, because they say there's that real cold snap coming in on Saturday - well that's not going to do my image any good is it?" said Mr Cumberland, from McDowall.

"I get out in the backyard and we do a photo, the wife and I, and up it goes on the Brisbane Local Food (BLF) website.

"I wait until night time of course.

"I'll drink a gutful of rum and then I'll feel no pain for that little while I'm out there."

The veteran of five WNGD photo shoots says it gets harder each year to find a new object to strategically position, having already used things such as sprayers, garden forks and foliage.

"I often make jokes that once I do it for 12 years in a row I'll make it into a calendar."

Wannabe spectators will be disappointed as Mr Cumberland will not be doing it where neighbours or passers-by can see him.

"I think that would end badly for everybody," he said.

"I'd feel sorry for the coppers that had to arrest me."

He confessed that his annual naked romp had been originally inspired by an older woman.

"We had an older lady (in the BLF), she was in her late 80s. She was hilarious," the 58 year old said.

"The first year she did it, that's what tickled my fancy and got me going."

He said to himself: "Come on Andy, if an 80-something year old woman can do it."

"It's a great opportunity to get a bit of attention for gardening."

"BLF is all about growing your own food at home, trying to cut down on food miles… cut down the chemicals.

"But if people prefer to grow flowers that's fine by me, as long as they get out in the garden and have a bit of fun, get a bit of fresh air."

The WNGD website says: "Gardening naked is not only a simple joy, it reminds us - even if only for those few sunkissed minutes - that we can be honest with who we are as humans and as part of this planet."

