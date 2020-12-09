NAMED: 10 of the Coast’s naughty mums

Julia Kathryn Synott, Samantha Leigh Lalic, Candice Eleise Leigh Maree Fisher, Rachael Lines, Tahlia Maree Harbour, Rebecca Ann-Marie Craine, Toni Maree Mccall and Kylie Maree Herberts are some of the mothers who have faced court on the Coast. Picture: Social media/file.

Julia Kathryn Synott, Samantha Leigh Lalic, Candice Eleise Leigh Maree Fisher, Rachael Lines, Tahlia Maree Harbour, Rebecca Ann-Marie Craine, Toni Maree Mccall and Kylie Maree Herberts are some of the mothers who have faced court on the Coast. Picture: Social media/file.

From spitting in the face of a paramedic to ramming a car at 100km/h and causing it to spin out of control, numerous badly behaving mothers have faced the music in Coast courts.

Here are nine who have recently been sentenced.

Mum's jail sentence for spitting at security over cigarette

A mum spat in the face of a hospital security guard after she was told she couldn't have a cigarette.

Toni Maree Mccall was sentenced to nine months in jail and released on parole after assaulting the guard at Nambour Hospital.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard she had been trying to leave a psychiatric ward so she could smoke on January 21.

"The defendant turned her head and spat directly into the victim's face, in and around the victim's left eye," police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said.

"Due to the role that the victim was carrying out, he was unable to immediately and properly clean himself.

"He tried to wipe the spittle from his face onto his sleeve but had to wait until he was relieved to wash the spittle off his face."

Sen-Constable Brewer said spitting was one of the most "disgusting and degrading" forms of assault.

"One would imagine it has had a profound effect on the victim as he awaited disease testing and also the effect it would have had on his family during this process," she said.

Mccall pleaded guilty to seriously assaulting a public officer performing their function.

EXPOSED: 10 of the Coast's badly behaving dads

'Like a thug': Boxer bashes cleaners over costs

Defence lawyer Natashia Blank said her client understood her behaviour was "completely unacceptable" but experienced difficulty in regulating her emotions.

She said Mccall was told she couldn't leave the ward to have a cigarette.

"It was something so minor in the circumstances but it was something so catastrophic for my client," Ms Blank said.

"She felt out of control."

While a court liaison service deemed Mccall to be of sound mind at the time, the court heard she suffered post traumatic stress disorder and schizoaffective disorder.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said he considered the underlying issues Mccall had to deal with every day.

"That of course does not excuse your behaviour," he said.

Mccall was sentenced to nine months in jail with immediate release on parole.

Toni Maree Mccall was sentenced to nine months in jail and released on parole after assaulting the guard at Nambour Hospital. Picture: Social media.

'Disgusting': Overprotective mum coughs in face of victim

A Coast mother showed "abhorrent" behaviour when she coughed in the face of her victim while COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were widely known.

Denice Kay Taylor was returning an incorrect coffee order at the Coffee Club Caloundra on July 13 when she assaulted a woman.

"The defendant approached and coughed three times in the vicinity of the victim," police prosecutor Mark Burrell said.

The victim and her friends had previously asked Taylor and her 23-year-old son to move away from their table as they waited for their order.

Taylor, 52, pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court to common assault.

Lawyer Liesel Rogan said Taylor coughed towards the victim because she was "displeased" by the way her son had been treated.

"The son was with his mother at the coffee shop, he followed to the counter and as he passed the table where the victim and friends where sitting there was a comment made about not being in proximity," Ms Rogan said.

"The son didn't understand what was being said."

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said the behaviour was unnecessary and fined the mum $500.

"This would have been disgusting without the COVID-19 situation, so in my view it is a more serious act," he said.

No conviction was recorded.

Denice Kay Taylor leaves Caloundra Magistrates Court after copping a fine for her “abhorrent” behaviour. Picture: Laura Pettigrew

Mum's jail sentence for 'degrading' act towards ambo

An ambulance officer who was trying to help a drunk woman was subjected to a "very degrading" assault.

Candice Eleise Leigh Maree Fisher, 31, received a suspended sentence on Tuesday after she spat on the ambulance officer at Minyama on May 27.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard she was on probation when police and paramedics were called to Nicklin Way due to concerns about her state.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer described the assault that followed as "lowly and degrading".

Fisher spat at an ambulance officer with saliva landing on the officer's shirt.

"The victim was a female ambulance officer merely going about her duties, trying to assist the defendant as she had concerns with her welfare," Senior Constable Brewer said.

Fisher confirmed her guilty plea to five charges including the serious assault of a public officer and obstructing police.

Defence lawyer Luke Bull said Fisher's partner had been jailed two days before the assault.

"She told probation and parole that as a result of this she started drinking," Mr Bull said.

"She was on medication for schizophrenia.

"The combination of medication and alcohol led to her being highly intoxicated and leading to the event in the afternoon."

He said she was a mum-of-two who was looking for work.

NAMED: Drink and drug drivers busted on Coast roads

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said the police and paramedics were there to help the mother.

"In this new world of ours, so often it is a phenomenon that these people are set upon by the very people they are there to help like you did," Mr Stjernqvist said.

"Spitting is a very degrading act.

"That's why you did it."

Fisher was sentenced to nine months in jail, suspended immediately for 18 months.

She was fined a total of $1400 for the other offences.

Candice Eleise Leigh Maree Fisher spat at an ambulance officer trying to help her. Picture: Social media.

Crunch time: Mum pleads guilty to Mike Tyson moment

A jury was dismissed after a mum pleaded guilty to biting her neighbour's ear.

Deborah June Taylor's fate was to be decided in a trial at Maroochydore District Court.

The 44 year old instead pleaded guilty to her role in a feisty feud with her neighbour at Currimundi.

The court heard her plea came after negotiations between her defence team and crown prosecutor Alex Stark led to a refinement of the allegations.

Mr Stark said the dispute arose from a friendship between the daughters of Taylor and her neighbour.

He said the daughters "ran off" before returning to the neighbour's house to sleep in the early hours of October 3 last year.

" … without the knowledge or permission of the defendant, although the girls told the complainant otherwise," Mr Stark said.

Taylor went looking for her daughter the next morning when she realised she had slept next door.

A physical fight broke out between the parents.

"In the course of that altercation the defendant bit the complainant to the left ear," Mr Stark said.

The court heard the neighbours blamed each other for instigating the fight.

Mr Stark said he couldn't reject Taylor's submission she was acting in self defence.

"But the action in biting the ear was excessive to what was reasonably necessary in self defence," he said.

"It was a full-thickness wound through the upper left ear and that's in the sense of puncturing the skin.

"She didn't go biting the ear off or anything like that."

Defence barrister Mark Dixon said his client had since moved from the Currimundi home.

He said Taylor was a single mum-of-four who received a disability support pension because she had impaired vision.

"So any financial penalty is a significant one for her," Mr Dixon said.

Judge Glen Cash instead sentenced Taylor to a 12-month good behaviour bond.

Taylor will forfeit $1000 if she commits an offence in that time.

Deborah June Taylor leaves court on a good behaviour bond after biting her neighbour's ear. Picture: Felicity Ripper.

Mum thought weed crop was legal

A raid on a Sunshine Coast mother's house revealed her crop of marijuana, which she thought was legal.

Samantha Leigh Lalic pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to producing drugs, possessing utensils and property used in the commission of a crime after police searched her house on October 16.

Police prosecutor Stephen Potter said medium to high marijuana plants and drug items including a grinder, scales, grow tent, cone piece and containers with residue were found at the Nambour home.

Police alleged in documents before court there were 17 plants.

Duty lawyer Michael Robinson said the mother of young twins thought her crop was legal.

"She thought it was legal to grow a small amount because she is from interstate, from Canberra, but she accepts it's not legal in this state," he said.

"Perhaps 13 plus plants wouldn't be legal in any event."

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin said the offending was unfortunate for someone with no history.

She fined Lalic $600 and no convictions were recorded.

Samantha Leigh Lalic was found in possession of 17 marijuana plants after police searched her house on October 16. Picture: Social media.

Jailed mum dials triple-0 for help during drug test

A Coast mother who called triple-0 for help after being arrested for drug driving will spend Christmas behind bars.

Rebecca Ann-Marie Craine pleaded guilty in Nambour Magistrates Court to 12 charges including disqualified driving, driving under the influence, obstructing police and drug possession.

Craine was disqualified from driving for two years on March 16 before she was caught driving four times between May 4 and August 15.

The mother of four not only drove disqualified but displayed a positive roadside drug test on May 6 and was taken to the Nambour Police Station for further tests.

"The defendant refused to give a specimen of her saliva for further analysis, she was given several opportunities to provide that and continued to refuse," police prosecutor Lee Allan said.

"Throughout that process the defendant picked up her mobile phone and called triple-0 (and) attempted to have an ambulance attend her location."

Police were forced to wrestle with Craine to get her phone and charged her with failing to provide a specimen.

Craine's solicitor Neesha Maidwell asked magistrate Rod Madsen to grant the mother immediate release on parole.

Ms Maidwell told the court a psychologist said Craine displayed symptoms consistent with narcissistic personality disorder and ADHD.

She also said the mother was diagnosed with laryngitis.

Ms Maidwell said ulcers, caused by laryngitis, meant Craine was unable to provide a specimen of saliva, but was willing to provide a blood sample.

"She was willing to provide a blood sample, this in turn caused distress … and she has tried to call triple-0 to get an ambulance to attend her location."

Mr Madsen sentenced Craine to eight months in prison and disqualified her from driving for two years for each of the disqualified driving offences.

He fined Craine a total of $1500 for the other offences.

Craine will be released on parole on January 16, 2021.

Rebecca Ann-Marie Craine pleaded guilty in Nambour Magistrates Court to 12 charges including four counts of driving without a licence. Picture: Social media.

'Crazed' machete-wielding mum avoids prison

A Coast woman who lunged towards police while holding a machete after shouting profanities in a "crazed manner" has avoided jail.

Rachael Lines pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court to going armed as to cause fear after an incident on June 16 in Moffat Beach.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the court police attended a unit complex for a disturbance when they were met by Lines, wielding a weapon.

"Upon arrival police … heard yelling and screaming coming from a unit, they have gone towards the commotion and a female who was identified as the defendant has come from the complex carrying a metal bladed weapon," he said.

Senior Constable Burrell said the defendant lunged towards the police officers but did not aim the weapon at anyone.

The court heard Lines claimed the weapon was a shish kebab skewer.

Duty lawyer Rachel Holland said the 42-year-old mother, who was medicated for schizoaffective disorder, was very remorseful.

She said her client had been drinking and obviously that didn't help the situation.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist reminded Lines of her Victorian criminal history and said the offence was punishable with up to two years in jail.

He said the maximum punishment reflected the danger of someone who was not in control of their temper wielding a weapon.

Mr Stjernqvist sentenced Lines to a $1000 good behaviour bond for 12 months.

No convictions were recorded.

Rachael Lines was charged with going armed as to cause fear after an incident at a Moffat Beach unit on June 16. Picture: Social media.

Drug driving mum-to-be says weed helps her eat

A Bokarina mother caught behind the wheel with drugs in her system has admitted to smoking marijuana while pregnant.

Tahlia Maree Harbour pleaded guilty in the Nambour Magistrates Court to one charge of driving while a relevant drug was present after she was intercepted along Bli Bli Rd on June 11, 2020.

She was caught while holding a probationary licence.

Police prosecutor senior constable Rebecca Lambert told the court Harbour tested positive for a relevant drug.

"She stated she hadn't had drugs for ages because she was 31 weeks pregnant," Sen-Con Lambert said.

Harbour confessed to using marijuana during her pregnancy and prior to driving.

"To be honest with you, I smoke weed to help myself eat," she said.

"When I was pregnant, I didn't eat, so it helped me get something in my system."

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin disqualified Harbour from driving for three months and fined her $400.

Tahlia Maree Harbour was caught drug driving as a holder of a probationary licence after she was intercepted along Bli Bli Road on June 11. Picture: Social media

Drunk mum kicks police officer during Plaza arrest

Crashing with her kids in the car, drink-driving and kicking a police officer landed a mum on probation.

Julia Kathryn Synott's licence was disqualified just days before her two children witnessed her crash into a parked car and flee the scene on February 11.

Defence lawyer Anna Smith said a panic attack led Synott, 34, to leave her mum at Nambour Medical Centre about 4.30pm and drive off while disqualified with her children in tow.

Police prosecutor Leonie Scott told Maroochydore Magistrates Court that Synott had a disagreement with staff.

"Turning onto Ward St, the defendant was driving in an easterly direction when she attempted to overtake a vehicle in front of her which was turning right," Senior Sergeant Scott said.

"The defendant drove around the turning vehicle and collided with a parked Mazda hatchback."

Synott kept driving.

Officers pulled Synott over again on April 1 and she returned a breath alcohol concentration of 0.079 per cent.

A month later police were called to the Sunshine Plaza to reports of a woman screaming under a bridge.

Synott told officers she was drunk and she was arrested.

The court heard she kicked an officer in the legs twice while he was leading her to the police car.

Synott pleaded guilty to six charges including assaulting a police officer.

Ms Smith said Synott's mental health was suffering at the time of the offences and she had turned to alcohol to cope with trauma in her life.

Magistrate Stephen Courtney placed Synott on an 18-month probation order and fined her $300.

She was disqualified from driving for two years and nine months.

Convictions were recorded for all offences except the assault on the police officer.

Julia Kathryn Synott was placed on probation after drink driving and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Social media

Mum deals meth in exchange for bottle of perfume

A mum of young children was sentenced for dealing methamphetamine in exchange for a bottle of perfume.

Police raided Kylie Maree Herberts's Buderim home at 5pm on March 21 last year.

Just under 1g of marijuana, small amounts of methamphetamine, clip seal bags, $850 in cash and a phone were found in her car.

"There was a series of text messages which disclosed an arrangement for her to supply a point of methamphetamine to another person in exchange for a bottle of perfume valued at $130," crown prosecutor Alex Stark told Maroochydore District Court.

Herberts, 42, pleaded guilty to six charges including supplying a Schedule 1 dangerous drug.

Mr Stark said the mum's history conveyed habitual drug use and she had previously served time in jail for breaching a community service order.

Defence lawyer Patrick Meehan said his client's drug dealing was opportunistic and helped support her family.

Judge Glen Cash accepted that submission.

"Except the substance that is being traded among various people is a substance that kills people and ruins lives," Mr Cash said.

Mr Meehan said Herberts had sought professional help in order to rehabilitate.

She wrote a letter that was tendered to the court detailing the circumstances of her children and her battles.

"I always struggle with this Mr Meehan because she has these obligations to the children when she chose to use methamphetamine," Mr Cash said.

He gave Herberts a 12-month jail sentence with immediate parole.