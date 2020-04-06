Menu
COURT: These are the people appearing in the Mitchell Magistrates Court next week.
NAMED: 19 people ‘appearing’ in Mitchell court today

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
2nd Apr 2020 12:00 PM
EVERY month a number of people appear in the Mitchell Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Roma Magistrates Court today, Monday 6.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

  • B
  • Barber, Christopher William, Mr
  • Barber, Garry Raymond Brodie, Mr
  • Ferguson, Dustin Graham
  • Goddard, Andrew Richard
  • H
  • Hamilton, Noel Vallas
  • Hollier, Robert Bruce Kenneth, Mr
  • Lake, Harold John
  • P
  • Purcell, Tony Dunmore
  • Ramsey, Cheristal Faye
  • Ramsey, Nathan James
  • Redding, Joseph Douglas, Mr
  • Rowe, Rex Edward
  • Sallway, Matthew Phillip, Mr
  • Thompson, Crystal-Anne Danielle
  • W
  • Wise, Daniel John

