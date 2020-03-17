NAMED: 47 people to face Noosa Court today
EACH day a number of people face Sunshine Coast courts on a range of charges.
Below is a list of everyone with matters before the Noosa Magistrates Court today, March 17.
- Air, Jayden Paul
- Anderson, Brendan Roy
- Barnes, Beau Sydney
- Bell, Rachael
- Benning, Kerren Ellen
- Birchall, Patrina Louise
- Blahuta, Lewis George
- Border, Bryce Greg
- Bourbaud, Max William Junior
- Bunt, Aaron John Leslie
- Crosby, Beau James
- Cullen, Ashley Jack
- Dennison, James Angus
- Denny, Nathan Thomas
- Easterbrook, Emett Davis
- Ewan, John Robert
- Flack, Julie Elizabeth
- Forster, Ronald Keith
- Gash, Jake Anthony James
- Gollan, Clinton James
- Gordon, Julie Patricia
- Graham, Samuel Paul Walter
- Griffin, Tristan Jack
- Hawkins, Ethan Graeme
- Huskisson, Amy Suntell
- Koch, Samuel Ray
- Mano, Marc Joshua
- Mccann, Robert Noel
- Mcgowan, Jessie William
- Mcgowan, Jessie William
- Metcalfe, Cheryl Ann
- Nash, Bradley John
- O'Connor, Kane
- Peters, Ruben
- Pike, Joel Kenneth
- Roads, Sarah Jane
- Robertson, Samantha Mary
- Scott, Kayley Marie
- Sculac, Benjamin Mathew
- Sculac, Benjamin Mathew
- Small, Mathew Shane
- Smith, Bronwyn Margaret
- Studt, Harrison Ryan
- Summers, Anthony Kyle
- Trentanove, Lapo
- Watts, Jack Christopher
- White, Anthony Stephen