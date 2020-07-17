NAMED AND SHAMED: Coast drink, drug drivers

CAUGHT: Here are the Coast drink/drug drivers who went through court this week.

Man caught drug driving on moped

A man who was caught with a rifle and a knife while riding a pushbike to a service station has narrowly avoided jail time.

Ross Williams, 37, pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday to 21 charges including drug driving, evading police and possessing a rifle and knives.

Police prosecutor Stuart Lydford told the court Williams dangerously drove a moped with a passenger on Coolum Beach esplanade on October 26, last year.

The court heard Williams had evaded police for more than 100m before they caught up to him.

Sergeant Lydford said he would be generous enough to suggest a fine for the evading police offence as Williams wanted to return to his home state of Victoria after a relationship breakdown with his partner last year.

"Given the fact that the evade was the least serious evade police could have had on the job, a fine would be suitable - two clowns on a moped were never going to get far," he said.

The court heard that after being intercepted by police, Williams tested positive in a roadside drug test and was found to have methamphetamine.

Magistrate Road Madsen jailed Williams for six months but immediately released him on parole.

Williams was fined $6672.50 for evading police and disqualified from driving for two years and four months.

Man destroys Macca's sign, causes $3k damage

A man who ploughed down a McDonald's sign and caused almost $3000 worth of damage has also faced other charges in court including driving on methamphetamine.

Daniel Pope pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday to seven charges including drug driving and contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard Pope crashed his car into a McDonald's sign at Sippy Downs on October 24, last year, after his hand "cramped up".

It heard the crash happened after a long day at work and Pope was unable to turn at the lights.

"The red thing fell on top of me and I freaked out," Pope chuckled in court.

"I shouldn't be laughing."

The court heard $2915 of damage was done to the sign, which McDonald's claimed through insurance.

Pope was also charged with drug driving on November 18 after returning a positive roadside drug test for methamphetamine.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist fined Pope $1600 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

Drug driving dad-to-be sweats on jail release

A dad-to-be who can't stay off the road will stay in custody for another two weeks while waiting to hear if he will miss the birth of his child.

Ryan Jon Cotton, 34, pleaded guilty by video link in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to 11 charges, including disqualified driving and evading police.

Police prosecutor Phillip Stephens said Cotton was someone who could not abide by court orders.

"He's a recidivist offender, he has multiple disqualified drives - 12 previous entries," Sergeant Stephens said.

The court heard Cotton evaded police on his disqualified driving offence on January 16.

Cotton was also caught with drugs in his system on April 8 while disqualified driving.

Mr Stjernqvist said he needed more time to determine whether Cotton would be eligible for a parole release date.

The matter was adjourned until August 5.

Man "innocently" consumes two drugs before driving

Nicholas Anthony Brereton pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday to drug driving while on a provisional licence.

The court heard Brereton was intercepted on Maroochydore Rd, Maroochydore, on February 21 at 1.30pm.

He returned a positive roadside drug test for methamphetamine and marijuana.

"That was an interesting conversation you had at the bar table last time," magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said.

"When you said you innocently consumed two substances - I don't know how you can do that innocently."

He fined Brereton $550 fine and disqualified him from driving for three months.

Marijuana user pays price with loss of licence

Dylan Royce Glister lost his licence for three months after pleading guilty to drug driving while on a provisional licence.

The court heard Glister was intercepted on Steve Irwin Way, Landsborough, on February 3 at 8pm.

He returned a positive roadside drug test for marijuana.

Glister told the court he had smoked it earlier that day and hadn't realised it would stay in his system that long.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Drug driver also involved in fuel drive offs

Jennifer Rose Quinn was caught driving with methamphetamine in her system.

Quinn pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drug driving while on a provisional licence, as well as two charges of stealing.

The court heard Quinn returned a positive roadside drug test for methamphetamine on May 2 at 2.50pm at Beerwah.

The court also heard Quinn had committed two fuel drive offs on two separate occasions.

"That's what persons that take illicit substances do, they don't pay for their fuel," magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said.

He fined her $1000 and disqualified her from driving for three months.

Convictions were recorded.