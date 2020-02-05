Menu
EXPOSED: The full list of drivers who faced Noosa Magistrates Court on drink and drug driving charges recently.
NAMED AND SHAMED: Noosa’s drink drivers exposed

Matt Collins
5th Feb 2020 9:28 AM
A HIGH number of Noosa drivers were before the Noosa Magistrates Court recently on drug or drink driving charges.

 

See the full list below.

 

Robyn Page, 69, of Noosaville, recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.126 at Noosaville. Page was fined $500 and disqualified for three months.

 

Demi Moore, 28, of Tewantin, recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.168 at Noosaville. Moore was fined $750 and disqualified for seven months.

 

James Mills, 29, of Harlaxton, recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.058 at Noosa North Shore. Mills was fined $300 and disqualified for one month.

 

Deborah Phillips, 46, of Victoria, recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.057 at Sunshine Beach. Phillips was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

 

Danny Challita, 25, of NSW, recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.092 at Noosaville. Challita was fined $500 and disqualified for three months.

 

Nathan Denny, 36, of Tewantin, recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.091 at Tewantin. Denny was fined $600 and disqualified for three months.

 

Georgia James-Rayner, 22, of Peregian Springs, recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.081 at Eumundi. James-Rayner was fined $300 and disqualified for three months.

 

Zsuzsa Robinson, 69, of Peregian Springs, recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.052 at Noosaville. Robinson was fined $450 and disqualified for one month.

 

Humberto Romero-Vasquez, 31, of Victoria, recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.062 at Sunshine Beach. Romero-Vasquez was fined $450 and disqualified for one month.

 

Aidan Dwyer, 24, of Tewantin, recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.137 at Tinbeerwah. Dwyer was fined $600 and disqualified for six months.

 

Montserrat Vaquer Gimenez, 45, of Doonan, recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.144 at Eumundi. Vaquer Gimenez was fined $600 and disqualified for five months.

 

Aicha Oretega Daffunchio, 25, of NSW, recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.056 at Noosa Heads. Oretega Daffunchio was fined $200 and disqualified for one month.

 

Daniel Axford, 28, of Cooroy, recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.096 at Tewantin. Axford was fined $400 and disqualified for three months.

 

Ashley Fogwell, 43, of Cooroibah, recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.19 at Tewantin. Fogwell was fined $900 and disqualified for seven months.

 

Jeremy Grezio, 21, of Little Mountain, recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.099 at Teewah Beach. Grezio was fined $650 and disqualified for four months.

 

Mathias Kochanowski, 28, of Verrierdale, recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.154 at Noosaville. Kochanowski was fined $700 and disqualified for seven months.

 

Stefano Pirola, 31, of Noosa Heads, recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.173 at Noosa Heads. Pirola was fined $900 and disqualified for seven months.

