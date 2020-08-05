NAMED: Coast drink, drug drivers, one blows 0.397

These are the drink and drug drivers to go through Maroochydore court this week.

These are the drink and drug drivers to go through Maroochydore court this week.

Several Sunshine Coast drink and drug drivers have gone through court in the past week, with one man blowing a shocking reading at close to eight times the legal limit.

Michael O’Connor, 41, of Rosemount returned a reading of 0.397 when he was intercepted at Rosemount.

He was sentenced to 18 months probation and disqualified from driving for two years.

A conviction was recorded.

Talai Lette, 23, of Middlemount, was disqualified from driving for three months after blowing a reading of 0.119 in Marcoola.

He was fined $650.

A conviction was recorded.

Mitch McGarughey, 25, of Glenview, was caught drug-driving in Tanwha.

He was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction was recorded.

Alyn Lewis, 56, of Mooloolaba, lost his licence for three months after he blew 0.072 in Maroochydore.

He was fined $300 and a conviction was recorded.

Christoper Duncan, 36, of Mount Coolum blew 0.185 in Marcoola.

He was fined $850 and will be off the road for 10 months.

A conviction was recorded.

Jack Blandford, 25, of Woombye blew 0.086 in Woombye.

He was fined $500 and was disqualified from driving for five months.

A conviction was recorded.

David Rix, 38, of Pacific Paradise, was caught drug-driving in Maroochydore.

He was fined $300 and disqualified for three months.

A conviction was recorded.

Patrick Quill, 51, of Buderim, blew 0.052 in Buderim.

He was fined $500 and disqualified for two months.

A conviction was recorded.

Steven De Lyster, 46, of Cooroy, blew 0.065 in Evans Landing.

He was fined $600 and disqualified for three months.

A conviction was recorded.

Stuart Davey, 20, of Peregian Springs, was caught with a reading of 0.089 in Deception Bay.

He was fined $750 and disqualified for five months.

A conviction was recorded.

Sean Murphy, 33, of Kings Beach, was caught drinking driving in Alexandra Headland with a reading of 0.108.

He was fined $850 and disqualified for five months.

A conviction was recorded.

Isaac Schmidt, 27, of Woombye, was caught drug-driving at Alexandra Headland.

He was fined $500 and disqualified for three months.

A conviction was recorded.

Michail Miakishev, 36 of Thredo, was caught drug-driving at Bli Bli.

He was fined $350 and disqualified for nine months.

A conviction was recorded.

Cameron Farnhill, 22, of Huntly, blew close to three times the limit, returning a reading of 0.149.

He was fined $1050 and will be off the road for a year.

A conviction was recorded.

Leah Thompson, 42, of Peregian Springs, was caught drug-driving in Cooran.

She was fined $400 and disqualified for four months.

A conviction was recorded.

Liam Drake, 36, of Coolum Beach, blew 0.108 in Coolum Beach.

He was fined $900 and disqualified for six months.

A conviction was recorded.

Jacob O’Rourke, 25, of Currimundi, was caught drug-driving in Mountain Creek.

He was fined $900 and disqualified for nine months.

A conviction was recorded.

Ashleigh Gyorosia, 28, of Buderim, was caught drug-driving in Forest Glen.

She was fined $800 and disqualified for five months.

A conviction was recorded.