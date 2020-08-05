NAMED: Coast drink, drug drivers, one blows 0.397
Several Sunshine Coast drink and drug drivers have gone through court in the past week, with one man blowing a shocking reading at close to eight times the legal limit.
Michael O’Connor, 41, of Rosemount returned a reading of 0.397 when he was intercepted at Rosemount.
He was sentenced to 18 months probation and disqualified from driving for two years.
A conviction was recorded.
Talai Lette, 23, of Middlemount, was disqualified from driving for three months after blowing a reading of 0.119 in Marcoola.
He was fined $650.
A conviction was recorded.
Mitch McGarughey, 25, of Glenview, was caught drug-driving in Tanwha.
He was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for three months.
A conviction was recorded.
Alyn Lewis, 56, of Mooloolaba, lost his licence for three months after he blew 0.072 in Maroochydore.
He was fined $300 and a conviction was recorded.
Christoper Duncan, 36, of Mount Coolum blew 0.185 in Marcoola.
He was fined $850 and will be off the road for 10 months.
A conviction was recorded.
Jack Blandford, 25, of Woombye blew 0.086 in Woombye.
He was fined $500 and was disqualified from driving for five months.
A conviction was recorded.
David Rix, 38, of Pacific Paradise, was caught drug-driving in Maroochydore.
He was fined $300 and disqualified for three months.
A conviction was recorded.
Patrick Quill, 51, of Buderim, blew 0.052 in Buderim.
He was fined $500 and disqualified for two months.
A conviction was recorded.
Steven De Lyster, 46, of Cooroy, blew 0.065 in Evans Landing.
He was fined $600 and disqualified for three months.
A conviction was recorded.
Stuart Davey, 20, of Peregian Springs, was caught with a reading of 0.089 in Deception Bay.
He was fined $750 and disqualified for five months.
A conviction was recorded.
Sean Murphy, 33, of Kings Beach, was caught drinking driving in Alexandra Headland with a reading of 0.108.
He was fined $850 and disqualified for five months.
A conviction was recorded.
Isaac Schmidt, 27, of Woombye, was caught drug-driving at Alexandra Headland.
He was fined $500 and disqualified for three months.
A conviction was recorded.
Michail Miakishev, 36 of Thredo, was caught drug-driving at Bli Bli.
He was fined $350 and disqualified for nine months.
A conviction was recorded.
Cameron Farnhill, 22, of Huntly, blew close to three times the limit, returning a reading of 0.149.
He was fined $1050 and will be off the road for a year.
A conviction was recorded.
Leah Thompson, 42, of Peregian Springs, was caught drug-driving in Cooran.
She was fined $400 and disqualified for four months.
A conviction was recorded.
Liam Drake, 36, of Coolum Beach, blew 0.108 in Coolum Beach.
He was fined $900 and disqualified for six months.
A conviction was recorded.
Jacob O’Rourke, 25, of Currimundi, was caught drug-driving in Mountain Creek.
He was fined $900 and disqualified for nine months.
A conviction was recorded.
Ashleigh Gyorosia, 28, of Buderim, was caught drug-driving in Forest Glen.
She was fined $800 and disqualified for five months.
A conviction was recorded.