Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dundowran man Chic Simpson will need surgery after an alleged road rage attack.
Dundowran man Chic Simpson will need surgery after an alleged road rage attack.
News

NAMED: Man accused of beating Bay grandfather

Jessica Cook
28th Aug 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DUNDOWRAN man accused of unleashing "fists of fury" on a local grandfather during an alleged road rage incident has faced court.

Barry John Mcnamee was charged with serious assault of someone over 60 years old after he allegedly beat local identity Chic Simpson at traffic lights earlier this month.

Mr Simpson was left with injuries so severe he required surgery.

The case was adjourned until September 24 for a mention.

Mr Mcnamee remains on bail and his appearance will be required.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

assault fccourt fccrime road rage
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crash victim demands fix on notorious stretch

        Premium Content Crash victim demands fix on notorious stretch

        News The latest victim of a “dangerous road” wants to know why nothing is being done to immediately fund improvements.

        • 28th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Top gun Lana sweeps surf life saving awards

        Premium Content Top gun Lana sweeps surf life saving awards

        Sport Noosa’s surf athletes have enjoyed another great night out at the lifesaving awards...

        COAST’S COOLEST JOBS: Your exciting career change is here

        Premium Content COAST’S COOLEST JOBS: Your exciting career change is here

        Careers Here are the Coast’s coolest current job vacancies. SEE THE LIST

        Flathead ‘the big mover’ this week: Scott Hillier

        Premium Content Flathead ‘the big mover’ this week: Scott Hillier

        News Flatheads are the big movers this week, according to local fishing expert Scott...