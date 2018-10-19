Menu
Crime

Nanango man threatened with machete and carjacked

MARGUERITE CUDDIHY
by
19th Oct 2018 2:08 PM | Updated: 2:35 PM

POLICE are on the hunt for an unknown man who allegedly wielded a machete during an early morning carjacking incident at Nanango this week.

On Monday, October 15, at 4.15am, a 22-year-old Nanango man was reversing down his driveway when a white Mitsubishi station wagon allegedly pulled up behind his car.

He said a male approached him and placed a machete to his throat and said, "move away from the car".

The unknown man then allegedly drove off in the stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was later found burnt out at 5am the same morning, on Tarong Power Station Rd.

Kingaroy Senior Sergeant David Tierney said the unknown man had been described as 160cm tall with a slim build.

Sgt Tierney said if a person ever found themselves in a similar situation, it was best to cooperate.

"Just do what you're asked to do," he said.

Police are continuing investigations.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

