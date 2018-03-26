Naomi vows to continue the fight for baby Kyran

FOR Naomi Day, the fight never stops.

Ever since her six-month-old son Kyran had his life support switched off after a catastrophic misdiagnosis at Shoalhaven Hospital in 2013, Naomi has been fighting.

Kyran Day was diagnosed with gastroenteritis on the evening of October 19, 2013, but died at Sydney Children's Hospital three days later from a lack of oxygen to the brain.

Kyran actually had hypoxic-ischaemic encephalopathy, a bowel obstruction which was not picked up by medical staff despite Naomi and family insisting something was seriously wrong.

An inquest by the NSW Coroner later found doctors failed to detect what was wrong with Kyran and act on it in a timely manner.

A devastated Naomi swore that she would fight the hospital system to ensure the same thing never happened to another family.

And her fight has been a successful one.

Her campaign for medical staff to listen to the intuition of worried mothers has seen the majority of NSW hospitals roll out a program called REACH, also known as Kyran's Rule.

The rapid response program allows parents or carers of sick children to challenge decisions made by medical staff, with an option to phone a special number if they feel they are not satisfied.

The REACH program, also known as Kyran's Rule, has been launched in the majority of NSW hospitals.

And the fight continues.

Now living in the Tweed with her husband Grant and their three-year-old son Jakobi, Naomi is currently working with several universities to use Kyran's story as a case study.

One medical university plans to show a video featuring Naomi and Grant to every new student.

"It's a very proud moment for myself and Grant, I think with all the hard work we've put in since Kyran's death, knowing we are making a change is really positive," Naomi said.

Naomi's work with the REACH program recently saw her win the Heart Award as part of International Women's Week at the Currumbin RSL, something she "didn't really expect".

"I was shocked and I'm feeling pretty proud of the efforts I put in," she said.

But the long fight for justice has been a tough one for the Day family, both mentally and financially.

Naomi and Grant have had to pay $60,000 in legal fees during their fight against the hospital system, something she doesn't want to see happen to others.

"The main thing is for us to have the same representation as the other side, we're trying to find the best people that can help us get the money back and make sure others don't have to go through the same thing," she said.

Naomi Day recently won the Heart Award for her work with the REACH program.

Naomi's newest project is a Facebook support group for grieving parents to talk openly about their experiences.

Named The Butterfly Effect - Grief (Real & Raw), the support group has already received plenty of interest.

"I've had quite a few mums jump on to the group and express their story and the trauma they're going through, there have been quite a few people interested and I'll try to help them through it," Naomi said.

With plans to turn the online group into a real-life support group for the area, Naomi said she has no plans to stop her efforts anytime soon.

"We're still dealing with the grief and we'll keep on fighting until there's nothing more to do."

To join Naomi's support group visit: The Butterfly Effect - Grief (Real & Raw)