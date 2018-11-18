Menu
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Service was called to an accident on the highway.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Service was called to an accident on the highway. David Nielsen
News

Nasty crash at intersection with New England Highway

by Gerard Walsh
18th Nov 2018 2:35 PM

UPDATE: Two people have been taken by ambulance to Stanthorpe Hospital after a crash on the northern side of Stanthorpe.

A 35-year-old man suffered a rib injury and a 30-year-old woman had a minor cut to the head.

EARLIER 2.30pm: Emergency Services are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the corner of the New England Highway and Mayfair Lane.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters used hydraulic equipment to extricate people from the vehicles.

Emergency services were called to the accident scene near McDonald's Family Restaurant on the northern side of Stanthorpe at 1.37pm Sunday.

The Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service are on scene.

The first of the two vehicles involved in the accident are currently being loaded on to a tow truck.

crash new england highway
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Carol into the Christmas spirit

    Carol into the Christmas spirit

    News Jingle all the way to this years Doonan Community Christmas Carols happening December 2

    • 18th Nov 2018 5:00 PM
    Five things to do this week

    Five things to do this week

    News Looking for what to do this week? Here are a few ideas

    Q and A with Janet Kake

    Q and A with Janet Kake

    News Janet's the new president

    A Majestic performance for Chontia

    A Majestic performance for Chontia

    News Live concert next Sunday

    Local Partners