NASTY HIT: Our lockdown is taking a domestic toll

Domestic violence is on the rise as we are forced to lockdown.

NOOSA Police are concerned by a COVID-19 lockdown triggered increase in family assaults.

Noosa domestic violence liaison officer Senior Constable Mark Jones said domestic violence “certainly has increased” since families were forced into social isolation but police are yet to quantify the jump.

Noosa Council has posted on social media that an estimated 40 per cent in call outs were due to domestic violence to highlight the need for people to become involved in Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month.

This comes after Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll last year reported “a 36.7 per cent increase in our breach of Domestic and Family Violence Act offences over the last financial year as opposed to the previous 17/18 financial year”.

Sen Const Jones said those at risk needed to formulate strategies to avoid conflicts within the family.

“Go for a walk, get some fresh air, have a break from each and then re-engage with things have settled down,” he said.

“It’s simple strategies like that because everyone’s cooped up inside a house and obviously if relationships are already trying anyway, it’s going to stresss it even more.”

Sen Con Jones said even solid relationships can be frayed by seeing each other “24/7”.

“As May is Domestic Violence month, we as police officers see on a day to basis how the pandemic is affecting family life,” Sen Const Jones said.

He said the pressure on people’s home lives has increased due to children having to be home schooled and a lack of freedom, while reduced works hours were placing financial and mental stress on people and families.

“This in turn is placing stress within family relationships, causing tension where conflict erupts and police are called to investigate domestic violence,” Sen Const Jones said.

“We ask that people work together as family, friends to get through this pandemic.”



Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said domestic violence throughout the state was the biggest number of police call outs with 100,000 incidents in the past year.

“We are heavily invested in making sure our communities are safe.

“If you get a sense or a feeling something is not quite right, more often than not you are correct, so please report to police … have that conversation,” the Commissioner said.

Homicide Detective Kent Ellis said domestic violence in Queensland claimed 15 lives in 2019 and “even one’s too many”.

Sen Const Jones said Noosa Police has the resources to respond to domestic violence because crime has dropped in other areas.

He said the fact people were not going out on the town had “alleviated a lot of violent crime and public nuisance offences”.

“That’s counter-balanced it, so we’ve got plenty staff on to deal with it.”

Noosa domestic violence vistims can call DVCONNECT on 1800 737 732 for women and 1300 766 491 for men.

Other DV support services on the coast ate Centacare Family and Relationship services on 5430 9300.

Sunshine Coast Mental Health service on 1300 642 255 is also able to assist for those having a crisis in their lives.

Beyond Blue also support people with anxiety and depression on 1300 22 4636.

There are many other support services such as the Salvation Army and you can utilise the internet to search for your local services.

However, if the matter is urgent, where domestic violence is happening then call triple 000”