Natasha nabs ten grand in the hand at Sunshine

GRAND RESULT: Ten grand in the Hand winner Natasha Riley with Sunshine Beach SLSC Director of Junior activities Shaun Lees and local nippers Scarlett, Arwen and Izabella.
SHE was the envy of hundreds of hopefuls who crammed into the Sunshine Beach SLSC on Sunday afternoon.

All were hoping they would walk away loaded as the winner of the surf club's Ten Grand in the Hand major fundraiser, but Natasha Riley beat them all in that draw.

Sunshine SLSC sponsorship manager Dave Gleeson said the ever popular event was "another huge success with 800 people packing the club for a great afternoon of fun, drinks, food, music and raising dollars for our junior lifesavers”.

Natasha Riley said the $10,000 money couldn't have come at a better time.

"With young children and plenty of bills to pay, Natasha was lost for words at the draw, but was surrounded by plenty of friends and well wishers who were ecstatic with her win and said the money couldn't have gone to a nicer person,” Dave said.

"Natasha thanked the club for the money and for putting on a great afternoon, and hopes that the funds raised at this annual event help our local junior lifesavers to learn more lifesaving skills to maybe one day save a life on our local beaches.”

