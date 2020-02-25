Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nate with his mother Katie Moule before his surgery on Wednesday, 19 February. Picture: NATE'S MATES
Nate with his mother Katie Moule before his surgery on Wednesday, 19 February. Picture: NATE'S MATES
Health

Nate’s still smiling after operation number five

by Sarah Booth
25th Feb 2020 7:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOT even a fifth brain surgery can stop Nate's smile - and that is the message his mum Katie Moule wants to focus on.

The Mareeba three-year-old was up and about, brandishing a plastic sword and pretending to be a pirate less than 24 hours after his surgery on Wednesday.

"He's doing amazing," Ms Moule said.

Nate pretends to be a pirate less than 24 hours after undergoing brain surgery in Sydney. Picture: NATE'S MATES
Nate pretends to be a pirate less than 24 hours after undergoing brain surgery in Sydney. Picture: NATE'S MATES

Nate was diagnosed with a brain tumour in October 2018, but his doting mum doesn't want to focus on the negatives.

"I never want to come from the angle 'poor me'," she said.

"I'm holding on to hope."

She's determined her "bubbly, strong-willed" child will enjoy his quality of life.

"Every decision I've made has been for him to be happy."

Nate with his mother Katie Moule and surgeon Charlie Teo. Picture: NATE'S MATES
Nate with his mother Katie Moule and surgeon Charlie Teo. Picture: NATE'S MATES

The Tablelands family has to travel frequently.

Renowned brain surgeon Charlie Teo operated on Nate in Sydney and next week will bring another specialist appointment in Brisbane.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe page to help with costs, but Ms Moule said "people don't have to give to us, they can help others".

She pointed to Dr Teo's foundation, which is raising money for brain cancer research.

"He has bought us so much time with him," she said.

To donate to the family, search for "Nate's Mates" on gofundme.com.

To donate to Dr Teo's foundation, visit www.charlieteo foundation.org.au.

More Stories

Show More
brain tumour health surgeries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HUGE WEEK: Five things to do in Noosa this week

        premium_icon HUGE WEEK: Five things to do in Noosa this week

        News From surfing festivals to rainbow festivals, there is something for everyone to do this week across the Noosa region.

        Gympie dad bashes teen with metal bar

        premium_icon Gympie dad bashes teen with metal bar

        Crime When the teen tried to flee, he chased him down

        Noosa Plan: Rejected, or not?

        premium_icon Noosa Plan: Rejected, or not?

        News Noosa News goes to the State Government to settle this debate.

        ‘I’m not into bake sales’ Confessions from mother of six

        premium_icon ‘I’m not into bake sales’ Confessions from mother of six

        News When Heidi Lebrun discovered she was going to be a mother for the first time it...