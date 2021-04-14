Nathan’s on fertile ground for growing job skills

Nathan Freney of Swallowtail Nursery is looking to create career paths for people with disabilities.

As a skilled horticulturist, 29-year-old Nathan Freney is on a mission to cultivate new career opportunities for people with disabilities through his Coolum-based Swallowtail Nursery.

“I could have got a job somewhere else with good pay, but I just want to give back to people like myself who are living with a disability,” Mr Freney said.

“Back in the day it was pretty hard getting a job because bloody people just saying – you’ve got Asperger’s, you don’t have the expertise of a so-called normal person.

“My aim is to change that.”

Mr Freney, who is on the high-functioning autism spectrum, is expanding his business with the help of the National Disability Insurance Scheme to include mobile horticultural experiences and community garden programs for people with disability.

Mr Freney is looking forward to starting with a winter program at The Veggie Village in Peregian Beach and already had six clients lined up and was looking to secure more sponsorships.

“I’m also working with the Coolum Community Garden to get some wheelchair accessible (water conserving) wicking beds made up there from the Men’s Shed,” he said.

“No one on the Sunshine Coast has wicking beds for wheelchair (users).

“The mission for Swallowtail is to get people back to nature, no matter what their background.”

His aim was to work with his clients to progress at their pace and abilities.

“I said to my sponsors it may take them two years to learn the basic stuff, but I do not care, we need to keep building on that person,” Mr Freney said.

“When they finish their Cert II or III in Horticulture, no one wants to put them on because they’ve got a disability.

“I created Swallowtail Nursery to break down those barriers so hopefully, later on, I can put them on.”

Nathan had also connected with Aboriginal elders in the Sunshine Coast, Uncle Paul Calcott and Uncle Kerry Neill, to work with First Nations People in the area.

His projects were being supported by the Carers Queensland NDIS local area co-ordination program in Maroochydore.

“It helps me with my mindset and how I actually go with my day-to-day things,” Mr Freney said.

Those who want to find out more about how the NDIS and co-ordination program should contact Carers Queensland on 1300 999 636, or cq.enquiries@ndis.gov.au.