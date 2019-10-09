Nathan’s shot at cycling glory

CYCLING: Nathan Glarvey will represent Australia in cycling at the INAS Global Games in Brisbane, pictured with coach Deborah Latouf.

NATHAN Glarvey was always an active child, so much so his father, Dave, would put him in the pram and go for a run just to get his son out of the house as a toddler.

“I used to take him running. He’d be in the pram, then running beside me then one day he was in front telling me to run faster,” Dave said.

“He’s never stopped running since.”

On Friday Nathan will head to Brisbane to compete at the INAS Global Games as part of the Australian cycling team.

“This is the first time he has been in these sort of cycle races,” Dave said.

“He’s been a brilliant runner over the years. He switched to triathlons and has been quite successful in the Ironman's.

Dave said an organiser of the Global Games noticed Nathan’s Ironman times and asked him to try out for the cycling team.

“Nathan quickly entered some cycling road events and managed to obtain a good enough time to win himself a position in the Australian team.”

He is one of 13 athletes in the cycling team and the only one selected from Queensland.

The 41-year-old from Cooroy works part-time at Peppers Resort and lives with an intellectual impairment but that has never stopped him from being a determined competitor.

He previously represented Australia in athletics in Tunisia, Hungary and Germany, winning a gold medal in the German Nationals 10,000m.

He still holds the Australian record for the Marathon for Athletes with an Intellectual Disability set in 2004, and for his Ironman achievements stands 48th in the country and 507th in the world rankings.

Nathan said he is both excited and nervous to compete in the various cycling events, including inside the velodrome.

“I’m looking forward to the velodrome, I’ve never done that before,” he said.

“I’ve been training but never raced it, it’s a very different type of racing.”

Nathan has been training with coach Deborah Latouf from Sunshine Coast Cycling Club.

“He’s very independent, he lives on his own but needs a bit of guidance with navigating traffic. Deb’s been wonderful,” Dave said.

Since being selected to compete for the cycling team, Nathan has received an abundance of community support to help fund the endeavour.

“People have just been amazing,” Dave said.

“We wanted to thank everyone in the area who have helped.”

Nathan said his work had also been very supportive and donated several accommodation prizes to be raffled off.

“They’ve been really supportive of my training,” Nathan said.

“A few of my workmates even take me out to ride.”

Dave said Nathan’s impairment has given him a means to focus on his love of sport.

“They tend to block it out and focus on what they're doing and this is what he does,” Dave said.

Nathan’s passion has moved to cycling but he will continue competing in Ironman events and is also looking forward to the upcoming Noosa Triathlon.

He said his next dream is to make Tokyo 2020, which he could qualify for off his Global Games result, and he also has ambitions to compete in Hawaii’s Kona Ironman event.