National eyes on Noosa’s ‘iconic’ Rolling Rock

The future of Noosa’s Rolling Rock could soon be decided after the popular nightclub generated “massive” national interest.

Forde Property director Tom Forde said since the nightclub hit the market earlier in the year it had attracted big national interest.

The property is listed for “offers more than $4.5 million”.

While the COVID-19 pandemic forced The Rock to temporarily close, it reopened in recent weeks with a safe plan established.

“The Rolling Rock has attracted massive interest nationally and we expect now that it is back trading it will sell in the next window,” Mr Forde said.

He said it was rare an “iconic” property like The Rock came onto the market.

‘Rocking’ to a $4.5m price tag

Mr Forde said generally, property in Noosa was “booming” with plenty of southerners buying over the phone.

“Residential property in Noosa, particularly waterfront and beachfront, is booming also,” he said.

“Very little stock and massive demand from the southern and eastern states.

“Noosa safe haven status and its majestic lifestyle appeal has never been higher or more appealing to southerners who are suffering from with the normal winter gloom compounded by lockdowns.

“They are solving their frustrations by buying in Noosa with a view to a move north.”

Mr Forde said these type of investors looked for more promising returns of potentially 6 or 7 per cent yield on investment rather than 1 or 1.5 per cent with cash investments in the bank.