National garage sale launched to save wildlife
CAIRNS massage therapist Mechel Pearson is calling on Australians to open their garage doors next weekend for the wildlife victims of the bushfires.
So moved by the countless losses of wildlife and feeling useless about it, Ms Pearson, who operates Re-joovn'8 Massage at Edge Hill, jumped into action.
She kicked off a national campaign on social media, calling on people to host a garage sale the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, January 18-19, while also planning her own mega garage sale.
The Cairns community has been swept up with the cause, with DJ Sonya donating her time to perform at the event, offers of donations pouring in already, and even a warehouse sale being shifted forward in time to host the mega garage sale.
"The mega sale is on Saturday, January 18, and settlement for the warehouse was supposed to be the 20th," Ms Pearson said.
"The owners organised to have it brought forward to January 15 so they could loan it for the appeal."
Ms Pearson said garage sale hosts could decide which fund to donate to, with the aim for "100 per cent of the profits to go to the wildlife".
"They are up to $45 million for people and infrastructure and firies (thanks to Australian comedian Celeste Barber's fundraising efforts)," Ms Pearson said.
"These garage sales can be funds that can go directly for bandages, cages, food for the animals ... It's going to be the end of a lot of our creatures.
"We can build ourselves up again, they can't and they need to our help."
Ms Pearson said donations could be dropped off for the Cairns mega garage sale on Friday, January 17, from 3pm-6pm and Saturday, January 18, from 10am-1pm at the warehouse, with those wanting to set up and sell at the event welcome to bring tables and items for sale.
The Cairns Australia Wide Garage Sales for Wildlife is on Saturday, January 18, from 2pm-6.30pm at 179 Bunda St. For more information, text Mechel on 0402 089 493 or search for Australia Wide Garage Sales for Wildlife on Facebook.