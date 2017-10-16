22°
National narrative conference for health

NOOSA CQUniversity will host the second annual Narratives of Health and Wellbeing Research conference at the end of the month.

A conference exploring resilience, writing and wellbeing, the event will run from October 26 to 27 and will showcase workshops on developing writing skills, from narrative to academic, and will also include a private viewing of CQUni Noosa's new art space exhibition.

Conference organiser Professor Margaret McAllister said the one-day, multi-disciplinary conference was so successful in 2016 that it was decided to be held annually.

The conference will feature keynote addresses by CQU's Dr Kate Ames, co-author of the book Will to Live, as well as Professor McAllister who has co-authored several books including The Clinical Helper, Stories in Mental Health, The Resilient Nurse and Solution Focused Nursing.

To view the conference program and register to attend visit narrativesconference.org.

Noosa News

