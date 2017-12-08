National park camping guards are deemed too costly

A LOCAL resident is upset at the "snail's pace” of efforts by authorities to stop illegal camping at Noosa National Park carpark.

The resident, who does not wish to be named, first complained four years ago about the mess these overnight stopovers were creating.

"Campers are still enjoying a free beachside camp and amenities for the night... we are all wasting our time,” said the resident, who has again complained to the Department of National Parks.

The most recent department reply was the situation was "being exasperated by German and French tourists who have been getting information off the internet advising them that they can camp there”.

"Keeping people out of the park after hours is always an issue with us,” a department officer said.

"I have advised the police of the issue and have requested that they include the Noosa NP on their nightly rounds and get campers to move on or be fined, this is currently happening.”

Gating the carpark and employing private security guards are two options the officer raises.

But the latter method involving checks "a couple of times a night to move them on” is "a bit price restrictive for our budget”.

"Unfortunately rangers work from 7am-3.30pm, the campers know this and wait for rangers to go home before they come into the park,” the officer said.

"These issues are currently being discussed and I would expect a strategy to address this issue will be developed.”

The department is also reviewing its use of 'no camping signage' at the carpark to see if it is adequate.