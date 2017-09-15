23°
National Park koala is healthy and back home

HOMECOMING: Hilaire is back after six weeks in hospital.
HOMECOMING: Hilaire is back after six weeks in hospital.

NOOSA National Park mascot Hilaire the koala has returned home after six weeks in a wildlife hospital.

Noosa Koala Crusaders coordinator Bernard Jean shared the news last Sunday after helping release the much healthier koala back where he belongs.

"(He) had been treated for six and a half weeks by some nice people from Koala Rescue Queensland,” Mr Jean said.

Hilaire was released back to his tree in the National Park on September 7, the same tree he was rescued from on July 24.

After noticing his furry friend was showing signs of cystitis and chlamydia in June, Mr Jean made it his mission to see Hilaire caught and treated for his illnesses.

Mr Jean traversed the National Park trails almost every day for a month before Hilaire was spotted in a tree that was convenient for rescuers to catch him.

Hilaire is now healthy, happy, and is recognisable by a secret agent-style earring.

"(He's) now wearing a black tag in his left ear and guess what the number is? K0007,” Mr Jean said.

"(He's) the James Bond of the koalas now.”

Topics:  koala noosa noosa koala sightings noosa national park

Noosa News

