National park mascot Carly the koala passes away

REST IN PEACE: Carly the adult male koala had become quite sick recently, before falling from a tree and passing away. BERNARD JEAN

AN ICONIC national park koala has passed away, reminding the community of the devastation of disease plaguing our iconic species.

Carly, an adult male who could be found in trees near the entrance to the national park, died on January 30 after showing signs of illness.

Bernard Jean from Noosa Koala Sightings said Carly was so sick that had he not died, he would have been euthanased.

"Seeing his poor condition when we took his body to the RSPCA at Eumundi Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre for necropsy, he would certainly have been euthanased,” Mr Jean said.

"We need to know what he was sick with - chlamydia, retro virus - why it developed so quickly and what we could do in the very near future to prevent sicknesses to spread so fast in Noosa National Park.”

Mr Jean said he had planned to rescue Carly that morning, however received a phone call from a ranger letting him know he'd died.

"Sadly just as I was to drive to the park I had this phone call from John McQueeney, the ranger in charge of the park, that he had fallen from high in his tree and passed,” he said.

"I was devastated.

"I saw him yesterday in the same tree and I could see he was not well at all.

"He had dark patches on his bum and had difficulty turning in the tree, like shaking.

"His body had thinned drastically since the last time I saw him. Nothing apart from the fact that he had been in this same tree for about a week could have warned us about what was going to happen so quickly.”

Mr Jean said Carly brought joy to many, often being the first koala visitors had seen in the wild.

"He made so many tourists and visitors happy, to see, for most of them, their first koala in the wild,” Mr Jean said.

"We have a new angel in koala heaven but we'll miss him so much.”