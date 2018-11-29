National parks signing topped it all

GREAT IDEA: Noosa Council CEO Brett de Chastel pores over the Yurol/Ringtail forest map and (inset) Brett and friend at the Yurol/Ringtail signing.

GREAT IDEA: Noosa Council CEO Brett de Chastel pores over the Yurol/Ringtail forest map and (inset) Brett and friend at the Yurol/Ringtail signing. Alan Lander

ON FIRST meeting, you might think Brett de Chastel a mild-mannered, middle management type in a moderately successful professional practice.

The laid-back Noosa style is perhaps part of that sleight-of-vision, but there's a quiet, steely determination matched with a turbocharged intellect steadily working behind those friendly, casual eyes, summing you up in short order.

But then, de Chastel is in charge of Noosa's largest employer, with a $100million-plus budget to manage, as the council's chief executive officer.

It's a job he's enjoyed since Noosa Council re-emerged following de-amalgamation in 2014 - and 2018 is proving a particularly high point for him, following the historic signing of agreements for the state to hand over 2400 hectares of forest to become national park.

"The original concept of the forest plan has been around 20 years or more, but it really took all the planets to align to make it happen,” Mr de Chastel said.

"I was approached officially at the beginning of last year about the idea, and while I don't necessarily have a lot of original innovative ideas, one of the things I do know is a great idea when I see it - and this has always been a great idea.”

While many councils operate an environment levy to enable purchase of land parcels for biodiversity protection, nothing on this scale has ever been achieved before.

"What I could bring to the table was some of the mechanisms to try and help bring the parties together, particularly the State Government,” he said.

"We were dealing with three different departments, which can be a bit tricky, and try and get some agreements in principle.

"We eventually got round to a memorandum of understanding and then to formal contracts, so just negotiating through state bureaucracies to find people prepared to work with us came across really well, and building the relationship with HQ Plantations, doing all the due diligence, and just being able to convert this into reality was something I really enjoyed.”

Mr de Chastel said the council bought two large land blocks in the past five years.

"One was just under 100 hectares, and the Johns Landing parcel just under 50 hectares,” he said.

"But this was 2400 hectares.

"The regional scale and the connectivity was the big thing here; not to have isolated parcels but to have it all together in a broad scale is where you get the real benefits for koalas and other species.”

The MBA-qualified Mr de Chastel cut his local teeth at Ipswich Council - "when it was good” - and relocated with wife Sue (whom he met there) and sons Grant and Sean to Noosa Shire in 2001, picking up the corporate service director role at Noosa.

"We moved here when my boys were two and four; they went through school here and are very much enmeshed with the community. Grant (thankfully) gets more media than me, being captain of Noosa Lions Football Club, while Sean's at university in Brisbane. We've lived in the same Noosaville house for (all) 17 years,” he said.

"Life was going along swimmingly until the council amalgamations came along in 2008.

"I went offline from my normal job to help manage the anti-amalgamation campaign; the street march in Brisbane and all the postcards to the minister. It was a lot of fun but ultimately we lost that battle,” he recalled.

"I ran my own consultancy for a few years, working with Queensland councils - then I was lucky enough to be appointed CEO of (de-amalgamated) Noosa Council in 2014.

"It's hard to believe it's been five years.”

Noosa's council had to be tight-fisted at first in order to ensure it met the fiscal demands of a de-amalgamated entity. But it has survived and prospered under Mr de Chastel's management.

And it has returned the shire's uniqueness in so many ways.

"I describe it as being not better or worse - just different,” Mr de Chastel said.

"And that matches with our council vision, which is different by nature. It's true we have something really special here where there's a real alignment between the community and the council in terms of our values and direction, and the history people feel.

"So a lot of the arguments I see here in Noosa are not about the why, they're about the how. There are differences of opinion and healthy debate, but real alignment between the community and between the community and the council.

"And that's very unusual compared to other communities, and sometimes we take that for granted.”

He can only make one council comparison.

"Douglas Shire has a real sense of being a bit different; that's probably the place in Queensland that's closest in terms of psyche or approach to what they're trying to do,” he said.

"I remember our former CEO Bruce Davidson, whom I worked with for many years and really respected. He said there's lots of seaside communities and beaches around Australia, all much the same.

"So why are we different? He said it's about not wanting to be like everyone else, with high-rise, traffic lights and more.

"For many years, Noosa was trying to define itself by what it wasn't - now we're trying to define ourselves by what we are and what we want. I think that's an important evolution of our journey.”

Mr de Chastel says the two best things, for him, that have happened for Noosa have ironically relied upon each other to be achieved.

"The first is the 2400-hectare contract, from an environmental perspective, being part of something that is deeply satisfying,” he said.

"It's something I can look back on after my career and say to my kids, 'boys, Dad had something to do with that'. That's pretty cool.

"And the work behind the scenes with de-amalgamation is also a source of pride; helping Noosa get their council back.

"But it would not be a stretch to say if we had not got the council back we wouldn't have got the national park done because there would not have been the same focus on environmental issues, so the problems could have been intertwined.

"This is as good as I've had in my recent career.”