National recognition for dedicated volunteer

AFTER 38 years dedicating her time to the Red Cross Judith Murray has been recognised for her outstanding service.

Ms Murray is an original member of the Tewantin-Noosa Branch of the Australian Red Cross.

and joined on May 18, 1981.

She was recently recognised with a national award for her serve which has shaped Red Cross's work in the local community.

"In 1987 Judith was appointed a convener of the original Blood Bank Services in Tewantin and Noosa," President Julie Boyer said.

"Judith was the convener for the Noosa Blood Bank working with local doctors and in 1980 extended the volunteering services to the new Mobile Blood Bank day and night sessions." "Judith remained in this important convener role until 1997, but continued volunteering with this service."

Ms Boyer said Ms Murray's history with the local branch had been "diverse and exemplary", and the branch was enriched by the experiences she had voluntarily shared - both with members and the general public.

"Judith is a vital and revered member of the branch, and can be depended upon for her attendance and involvement in all meetings, her willingness to take part in all fundraising events and her willingness to impart her knowledge of the history of our branch."

"Judith is a valued member of our branch, and truly worthy of the Outstanding Service Award."