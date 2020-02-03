Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Resources Minister Matt Canavan has offered Michael McCormack his resignation as he backs Barnaby Joyce to become Nationals leader.
Resources Minister Matt Canavan has offered Michael McCormack his resignation as he backs Barnaby Joyce to become Nationals leader.
Politics

Nationals spill: Canavan quits and backs Joyce for leader

by GEOFF CHAMBERS, GREG BROWN and RICHARD FERGUSON
3rd Feb 2020 7:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESOURCES Minister Matt Canavan has quit cabinet and thrown his support behind the leadership bid of Barnaby Joyce, the Australian reports.

"I do think a change of direction here will allow us to do that better for our constituents," Senator Canavan said.

Mr Joyce confirmed he will challenge Michael McCormack for leadership of the Nationals, saying Nationals MP Llew O'Brien's motion to spill the leadership would be seconded in tomorrow's partyroom meeting.

"I have informed Mr McCormack I will be standing against him," Mr Joyce told Sky News.

"You can't just sit back and say you wish things were better. I have respect for Mr McCormack I think he does a good job. I think the National Party has to be on the balls of its toes as we face some of the most challenging times.

"We have to speak with our own voice and we have to drive agendas because it is going to be an incredibly tough game for people in regional areas."

barnaby joyce leadership spill matt canavan michael mccormack national party

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Where our visitors come from

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where our visitors come from

        News Despite concerns over bushfires, local accommodation providers have reported a ‘bumper visitor season’ revealing where most of our holiday makers travel from.

        Noosa win proves Paralympian’s ready for more gold

        premium_icon Noosa win proves Paralympian’s ready for more gold

        News All that stood between Brenden Hall and the rest of the pack was daylight when the...

        Car rolls in peak-hour hinterland smash

        premium_icon Car rolls in peak-hour hinterland smash

        News One injured in Noosa hinterland crash

        Teen groper gets one last chance from courts

        premium_icon Teen groper gets one last chance from courts

        News Gympie region man pleads guilty to sexually groping 14-year-old.