Nation’s best writing talents to bring Noosa alive

Author Trent Dalton will be in Noosa next month for Noosa Alive!

Two of Australia’s favourite writers will be front and centre as Noosa Alive! makes a comeback from its pandemic banishment to entertain and help prime-pump the economy.

National treasure and Noosa resident David Williamson and journalist turned spectacularly successful novelist Trent Dalton, who is behind Boys Swallows Universe, will take part in the event.

The four-day program, to run from march 11 to 13, is being billed as Noosa Alive! Reignite 2021.

Noosa Alive! president Andrew Squires said the event’s other milestone would be the triumphant return of event veteran festival director Ian McKellar after a brief stint away from the limelight.

Now in its 20th year, Mr Squires said the festival’s two decade run was impressive for a regional event.

He paid tribute to Mr Williamson and his wife Kristen for helping pioneer the regional tour de forces of the arts.

Mr Williamson will this year be feted for his 50 years in the playwrighting business.

He was last July set to retire following his final play Crunch Time when COVID-19 ruined his last curtain call.

Australia's most acclaimed playwright David Williamson.

The cancellation of last year’s entire Noosa Alive! program has only whet local appetites for a grand cultural comeback staged with COVIDSafe restrictions.

Mr Williamson in one media interview recalled his memorable part in the inaugural Noosa Longweekend

“Kristin and I acted in one of my plays for the first festival and I distinguished myself by walking onstage and forgetting my own lines,” he said.

“My two NIDA graduate sons in the audience dubbed me Westinghouse as I froze onstage.”

Mr Squires was delighted to have Dalton for a March 13 Literary Dinner with a Difference at the Noosa Boathouse.

“He’s a really good person when it comes to entertaining a crowd,” Mr Squires said.

“He’s got such a good following.”

Noosa Alive! finishes off with the Sunshine Festival at the Dolphins Rugby Union club on Saturday.

Mr Squires said the family fun day, which kicks off at 12pm, would feature troubadours, performers and craft stalls before the venue would transform at 5pm into the Sunset Vibes concert featuring musical talents Oka, The Lyrical and Bobby Alu.

“It’s going to be an interesting four days,” Mr Squires said.

“This will pretty much be the first event back in Noosa of this size, which is exciting in itself.

“Council have been very helpful – they still have the crowd limit of 500 but they are reviewing that and hopefully we can lift that up to 1500 if they do relax the rules,” he said.

