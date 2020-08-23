Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Noosa's native plants are a true wonder and a website in their honour is being overhauled.
Noosa's native plants are a true wonder and a website in their honour is being overhauled.
News

Native Plants to receive a reboot

Noosa Biosphere
23rd Aug 2020 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Thanks to Noosa Council, the Noosa Integrated Catchment Association has received a Community and Environment grant for $6,818 to rebuild the Noosa’s Native Plants website. NICA secretary Gillian Studdock said the work will be done by a local website builder, who will migrate the data and functionality of the Noosa’s Native Plants website onto a modern platform with improved access via smart phones, tablets and personal computers.

In the process of migration they will incorporate up to date search capacity.

Ms Studdock said the current website was launched over 10 years ago to complement and supplement the information contained in NICA’s botanical publications including Noosa’s Native Plants book.

“The website, an important information and education resource is used frequently and freely by members of the public and NRM practitioners throughout Noosa and southeast Queensland, and incorporates powerful search facilities,” she said.

“Work on the website will be overseen by NICA volunteer Stephanie Haslam who initiated this fantastic resource.”

Go to http://www.noosasnativeplants.com.au/articles/happening-now

Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN HER WORDS: Premier’s personal plea to all of us

        Premium Content IN HER WORDS: Premier’s personal plea to all of us

        Health In a personal message to the state, shared with The Courier-Mail, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has urged anyone with “minor” symptoms to be tested for COVID.

        Promised funds would bring new life to hospice

        Premium Content Promised funds would bring new life to hospice

        Politics A funding promise, if delivered, would ensure the hospice’s sustainability and...

        CLEANING UP: $22k to remove rotting river hulk

        Premium Content CLEANING UP: $22k to remove rotting river hulk

        Environment Authorities say the rusting steel and timber vessel deteriorating off Goat Island...

        Time to take a walk on the wildflower side

        Premium Content Time to take a walk on the wildflower side

        Environment This annual highlight was born in 1967 by Kathleen McArthur, a talented artist...