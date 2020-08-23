Native Plants to receive a reboot

Noosa's native plants are a true wonder and a website in their honour is being overhauled.

Thanks to Noosa Council, the Noosa Integrated Catchment Association has received a Community and Environment grant for $6,818 to rebuild the Noosa’s Native Plants website. NICA secretary Gillian Studdock said the work will be done by a local website builder, who will migrate the data and functionality of the Noosa’s Native Plants website onto a modern platform with improved access via smart phones, tablets and personal computers.

In the process of migration they will incorporate up to date search capacity.

Ms Studdock said the current website was launched over 10 years ago to complement and supplement the information contained in NICA’s botanical publications including Noosa’s Native Plants book.

“The website, an important information and education resource is used frequently and freely by members of the public and NRM practitioners throughout Noosa and southeast Queensland, and incorporates powerful search facilities,” she said.

“Work on the website will be overseen by NICA volunteer Stephanie Haslam who initiated this fantastic resource.”

Go to http://www.noosasnativeplants.com.au/articles/happening-now