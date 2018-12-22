Natives get nod from landscaper

A LOCAL horticulturist is encouraging people to plant native plants to attract species of native bees.

Australia has more than 1600 described and named bee species, many under threat due to habitat loss, exotic species, pesticides and climate change.

Native bees don't sting and are important for pollinating our flowers and food crops.

Living Landscapes' Tom Robinson said these native bees thrive best when they have access to native plants.

"Native plants are the easy option for those who don't have the time and ability to regularly weed and water, or who are away from home for periods of time,” Mr Robinson said.

"Especially coming up to Christmas, often the garden can be left to its own devices. No one wants to arrive home to dead plants and cracked, dehydrated soil. A beautiful garden flourishing with plants which are naturally drought-resistant means that it's also holiday-proof.”

He said many of Australia's native plants are adaptable to soil conditions and varying temperatures.

"Bear in mind what size each native plant will grow to, whether it is suitable for the type of soil, sun exposure and moisture available, whether the plant has fruit to attract wildlife, and the flowering season,” Mr Robinson said.

He said it can be confusing to plan ground cover, trees, shrubs, climbers, herbs, vegetables, flowering and fruiting plants, so it can be worthwhile investing in a landscaper's expertise.

"Whether you plant a single bottlebrush or dedicate an entire section of your garden to natives, there are big reasons to introduce sustainable, wildlife-friendly, beautiful natives into every home garden,” he said.

Visit www.living

landscapesnoosa.com.au.