Nat's relieved by bill reprieve 'win'

FLUSH OF SUCCESS: The Unitywater Go Paperless winners Nat White and Mat Byrne of Tewantin. Contributed

A TEWANTIN woman has won a year's grace from the worry of rising water and sewerage bills - something not to be 'poo-pooed' at all.

Natalie White couldn't believe it when she received a phone call from Unitywater to say she'd won the utility's Go Paperless competition, with 12 months free from charges.

But it was the right call at the right time.

"I was having a bit of an off day and out of the blue got the phone call,” MsWhite said.

Ms White and her partner Mat are currently building a house at Tewantin.

"We are building and things add up, so it's really appreciated. We have a new garden going in over the next few months so it's great to know that we'll be able to water it in and not need to worry about the water bill.”

Ms White said she'd always received her bills via email.

"It's just the way things are going these days - everyone is trying to be environmentally friendly.”

Unitywater spokeswoman Katherine Gee said more than 135,000 customers had signed up to receive their bills electronically.

"Customers can view their account online at any time and it's secure, convenient and mobile,” she said.

"We have a reminder service which is activated on the date the bill is due if it hasn't already been paid.”

To sign up, visit www.unitywater.com/ gopaperless.