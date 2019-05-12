Nature abounds here

COME AND SEE: Sean Morrow has turned his Pomona property into a haven for wildlife and growing edible plants and will open it to the public on May 18.

POMONA'S Sean Morrow will open his garden to the public on Saturday, May 18.

Since 2002, Mr Morrow has worked to develop his 6.5 acre property which runs along Six Mile Creek.

"The main focus for the property is the creation of habitat for native birds, frogs, reptiles and small marsupials,” he said.

"We have over 45 habitat ponds ... and have made a tremendous increase to biodiversity throughout the property.

"We have also planted hundreds of native (and) endemic plants to help support these animals.”

Mr Morrow said there are at least 17 different species of wildlife including kangaroos, platypus, echidna and sugar gliders who call the property home as well as dozens of bird species.

"We also have a happy, healthy and diverse blend of spiders and insects, a major part of the overall food chain,” he said.

More than 80 species of edible plants are grown on the property.

"Organic home food production is also a big part of the garden.”

The open garden will run from 9am-4pm at 18 Hawk Lane, Pomona with tours at 9.30am and 1pm.

Entry is $2 and there will be plants for sale and a sausage sizzle run by Permaculture Noosa.