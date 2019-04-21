Nature inspires egg-celent craft

CHILDREN were in touch with their creative side this week as they enjoyed Easter craft workshops.

Eager young creatives ditched the screens and hopped along to Noosa Civic's Haven space for a botanical inspired morning.

Clay Easter eggs and bunnies were hand made and painted and floral arrangements made the perfect nest to keep them in.

It seemed, with clay on their hand and smiles on their faces, everyone had an egg-cellent time.

Sarah Tuckey, who runs similar workshops through her business The Botanical Collective, lead the crafty sessions.

"It was all earth-inspired Easter craft,” she said.

"The children used foraged flowers, seapods and gumnuts and made mini clay eggs.”

The workshops also raised money for mental health charity Waves of Wellness.

Haven will hold various workshops until April 28.