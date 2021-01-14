Nature nurture: Forest risk-taking is child’s play

Loving being in the wild at Black Mountain's Natureweavers school is Nunyara Cadd, Frankie McKeown and Mahlia van den Aardweg

Ten years ago Carly Garner, founder of Natureweavers Earth School, set about “rewilding” a bunch of children in her Black Mountain bush property during a five-day baptism of water.

Ms Garner had joined forces with her children’s kindergarten teacher Fiona Ball to guide her first intake of youngsters on how to reconnect with saturated and flooding outdoor spaces during the 2011 big wet.

This was their first foray into the Scandinavian-inspired forest school nature learning where one saying went: “there’s no such thing as bad weather, just inappropriate clothing”.

“It was full on wet – that set the bar,” Ms Garner said.

“I first started with my own children getting them on country as much as possible, getting them to learn the lay of the land and the seasons, the changes,” she said.

Carly Garner and her daughter Alice Douglas aged 14 at Natureweaver's Earth School in Noosa.

Her family had moved to the Noosa hinterland from the Victorian bush.

“The first thing we noticed up here was how few people were in the forest because everyone was at the beach,” Ms Garner said.

These school holidays her 14-year-old daughter Alice Douglas is helping turn out the next generation of earth warriors.

Naturweavers holiday program today catered for 15 youngsters aged from three to 14, but they accept teenagers up to 16, all mixing together.

“We focus on the season and we concentrate what is happening on country at the particular moment,” Ms Garner said.

“We’re in the subtropics and it’s meant to be the wet season, so their focus is still water… how to find water, how to harvest water, what plants hold water.

“It’s almost like a survival school approach,” she said.

Ms Garner said there was a lot of wild food foraging and herbal medicine.

“A lot of children already know that this plant’s spiky so don’t eat it, or that plant is that colour so don’t eat it,” she said.

“It’s just a gentle encouragement and reaffirmation really of information and knowledge they already have.

“Plus it’s really a lot of fun because there’s a lot of arbitrary restrictions and boundaries that are normally placed on children,” she said.

Natureweavers does set clear boundaries of behaviour but encourages benefit risk assessment of their adventurous activities and if a child wanders off to study a mossy log instead of the organised activity, that’s just fine.

Learning in the Black Mountain bush are Nunyara Cadd, Frankie McKeown, Annika Doerendahl, Ally Hercus, Alira Hawkins and Malakai Gallagher.

“There was a lot of stick sword action happening today,” Ms Garner said.

“Some kids have never picked up a stick in their life and they might not know if they have a stick in their hand and swing it around, if they hit some one it’s going to hurt,” she said.

Ms Garner said most children don’t set out to hurt one another and are innately collaborative, something that is enhanced by this nature nurture.

“My background is environmental advocacy, I worked for 15 years for Oxfam Australia as their environmental sustainability manager,” she said.

“My approach for this work does not come from an education perspective it comes from environmental perspective, it’s less about teaching didactically but more about reconnecting and rewilding,” she said.

“If you’re not connected to a particular space then you don’t form a relationship with it and therefore you won’t protect it,” she said.