Navigate the Noosa River these holidays

LET the children set sail these school holidays with the Noosa Yacht and Rowing kids club holiday sailing program.

Due to popular demand, the program has been extended so more budding sailors can take up the challenge of sailing across the Noosa River.

During the first week of school holidays, children aged 6 to 12 can take part in the tackers program.

The five-day program runs from 9am to 1pm each day with morning tea and lunch provided.

Each participant receives a t-shirt, cap and water bottle, as well as a celebratory sausage sizzle on Friday when the kids are awarded their Australian Sailing Tackers level one certificate.

For the teens or the more experienced sailors, the regular holiday program runs during week one from 10am to 4pm for $75 a day.

Sailing classes are also offered week two from 10am to 2pm for $55, with lunch and afternoon tea included both weeks.

"All programs have qualified instructors, safety boat support and the opportunity to learn a fantastic life skill on the beautiful Noosa River,” sailing manager Paul Blundell said.

Find more information at nyrc.com.au or call the sailing office on 5440 7407.