Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Nazi flag flyer’s colourful confrontation

by Rohan Smith
17th Jan 2020 9:42 AM

 

RESIDENTS in the tiny Victorian town of Beulah, four hours northwest of Melbourne, are fed up with a local couple who had refused to take down their Nazi flag.

The local man, known as Bill and his partner Cheryl, had refused to budge despite protests about the flag from neighbours, including one who lives across the road and who locals say is a Holocaust survivor.

"F***ing leave people the f*** alone," Bill told A Current Affair as he marched towards the camera crew in his Fiji Bitter singlet.

"Nobody has come here and even said anything about the f***ing flag," Bill said.

But neighbours told the program they have been complaining for some time.

"I swear to God I was going to jump his fence, pull that thing down and burn it in his driveway. Everyone's furious about it," a neighbour said.

 

 

The flag was taken down two days ago. When asked about the incident earlier this week, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews urged the couple to take it down, labelling it "disgusting".

Yarriambiack Shire Council chief executive Jessie Holmes told the ABC the council was powerless to take the flag down.

Police said the same thing. Because the couple were not breaking any laws, police could only urge them to use common sense.

On Thursday, A Current Affair reporter Sam Cucciara left a gift for the couple on their front porch after they had gone out - an Australian flag.

"He's going to have a little surprise waiting for him if he decides to return," Cucciara said.

 

The Nazi flag was eventually taken down.
The Nazi flag was eventually taken down.

More Stories

Show More
a current affair ideologies nazi offbeat politics television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Nobody wants me': Woman faces future on the streets

        premium_icon 'Nobody wants me': Woman faces future on the streets

        News More than 1500 people fall asleep on the Sunshine Coast each night in fear of never finding a place to call home. Ingrid Golle will soon be one of them.

        Heartwarming reason this Rainbow Beach tradition rides on

        premium_icon Heartwarming reason this Rainbow Beach tradition rides on

        News “It’s a special event for us. Everyone is welcome.”

        ‘We’ll drink to that’: how to help fireys, animals

        ‘We’ll drink to that’: how to help fireys, animals

        News A hinterland pub has a week of fire relief fundraising events to help those doing...

        I spent the day at a nudist resort, here’s what happened

        premium_icon I spent the day at a nudist resort, here’s what happened

        Opinion While my friendly host’s smile was on display for my entire visit, the same...