NBA legend’s son dead at 33: ‘Heartbroken’

Scottie Pippen's oldest son, 33-year-old Antron, died on Monday (AEST).

The NBA Hall of Famer, 55, confirmed the news on social media, explaining the special bond they shared, and his son's battle with chronic asthma. Pippen did not list a cause of death.

"I'm heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game," Pippen wrote alongside photos with Antron, who he said would've had a successful NBA career if it weren't for issues with his health.

"Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn't had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though - Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became."

Pippen went on to request that fans keep Antron's mother, Karen McCollum, his family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

"A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again," Pippen concluded.

Antron was 33.

Antron was the eldest of Pippen's eight children and the only child Pippen had with McCollum.

Born on December 29, 1987, just two months after Pippen made his NBA debut for the Chicago Bulls, Antron played basketball for Texas A&M International University before he signed with the Upstate Heat of the World Basketball Association, according to Marie Claire, which profiled Pippen's family in January 2021.

Scottie puts Antron through some push-ups during his time with the Portland Trail Blazers.

At the time, the outlet stated that Antron was playing basketball for a local team in Atlanta, the city where he worked as a machine technician at a laboratory. Additionally, Antron maintained a low profile and limited social media presence.

Pippen was married to Antron's mom, McCollum from 1988-1990.

Scottie Pippen won six championships with Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

He's also dad to daughters Taylor and Sierra, both 26, who he shares with exes Sonya Roby and Yvette Deleone, respectively. Taylor had a twin named Tyler, who died in the hospital shortly after birth.

Pippen's sons Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and daughter Sophia, 12, are from his most recent marriage to estranged wife Larsa Pippen.

The pair separated in 2015, and Pippen filed for divorce after accusing Larsa of having an affair. They later reconciled, but Larsa ultimately filed for divorce in 2018. The divorce has yet to be finalised.

Scotty Jr., who played two seasons at Vanderbilt before he declared for the 2021 NBA draft in April - where he will enter draft without signing with an agent in order to retain his college eligibility.

- New York Post

Originally published as NBA legend's son dead at 33: 'Heartbroken'