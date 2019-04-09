NBA’s emphatic G.O.A.T declaration

LeBron James vs Michael Jordan: Who is the greatest player of all-time?

MICHAEL Jordan and not LeBron James is the greatest player of all time, according to a survey of NBA players published by The Athletic.

The sports news website polled 127 NBA players between March 16 and April 1 for its inaugural anonymous player survey, asking subjects a range of questions about the sport.

On the question of which player deserved to be recognised as the greatest in history, the verdict of the 122 players who answered the question was unanimous.

According to the survey, 73 per cent believe six-time NBA champion Jordan is the greatest player the sport has seen. James came in second with 11.9 per cent of votes, ahead of Kobe Bryant with 10.6 per cent.

The poll also revealed that James Harden is most players' pick to win this season's MVP honours.

Houston Rockets star Harden, the 2017-2018 MVP, was chosen by 44.3 per cent of respondents, with Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo just behind with 38.9 per cent of the votes.

Oklahoma City Thunder's Paul George was third with 12.7 per cent

James Harden is the favourite to claim the MVP award.

Antetokounmpo however was the clear favourite for players asked who they would attempt to build a new franchise around.

The towering Greek star was chosen by 36.4 per cent of players asked who they would sign first if they were building a roster from scratch.

New Orleans Pelicans ace Anthony Davis was second with 10.4 per cent of votes while Joel Embiid (8.8 per cent) was third.

