Menu
Login
Carmelo Anthony is feeling the heat from his wife, La La.
Carmelo Anthony is feeling the heat from his wife, La La.
Basketball

NBA WAG ‘a wreck’ over saucy snaps

by Carlos Greer
28th Jun 2019 5:00 PM

LA LA Anthony is "a wreck" after photos circulated of her husband, Carmelo, on a yacht with another woman, and bloggers theorised he might be cheating.

The former Knicks star, who also played  for teh Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder, has vehemently denied any hanky-panky, but "she's a wreck over it," a source told The New York Post.

On Thursday morning, La La posted - then deleted - a photo of a bloody heart with a dagger in it on Instagram.

Melo tried to clear up any drama in a video, obtained by TMZ, in which he explains the woman in the photo is married.

He said the woman was on the yacht with her husband and the rest of their family as they enjoyed a business retreat together in France.

Carmelo Anthony had some interesting company on vacation in the south of France.
Carmelo Anthony had some interesting company on vacation in the south of France.

"All them bloggers that's trying to put that out there, that s *** is not cool at all," he said.

"That's not cool at all ... the only reason I'm addressing this is because this is affecting my family now, and you got me out here looking crazy.

"Usually I won't address this, but I had to address this."

Carmelo Anthony on his business retreat.
Carmelo Anthony on his business retreat.

Another insider confirmed the couple, who separated in 2017 and reconciled the next year, were still together.

But a different source told us that La La is currently in therapy.

"She has trust issues and does not trust him fully," the source said.

Carmelo Anthony had some explaining to do.
Carmelo Anthony had some explaining to do.

La La later posted video from the set of the 90210 reboot with co-star Brian Austin Green.

The NBA star also scolded the online gossips of needlessly dragging the unnamed woman's family into the alleged drama.

"Y'all trying to expose somebody's wife," he said, "Y'all exposing somebody's kids. Leave that alone, man. That ain't cool."

Carmelo Anthony says the internet needs to take its head out of the gutter.
Carmelo Anthony says the internet needs to take its head out of the gutter.

And he added that he's now "got to deal" with the fallout from the allegations with his son and wife.

La La and Carmelo have been married since 2010 and have a 12-year-old son, Kiyan.

Carmelo and La La are back together.
Carmelo and La La are back together.

During their marriage, there have been a number of claims that Carmelo has had an affair, including reports he had a baby with a then-24-year-old named Mia Angel Burks.

Carmelo and La La separated and reconciled in 2018.

More Stories

carmelo anthony denver nuggets houston rockets la la anthony mia angel burks nba new york knicks oklahoma city thunder
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Theatrical victory for Abigail Waugh

    Theatrical victory for Abigail Waugh

    News St Andrew's student scores top spot at Brisbane's Performing Arts Challenge

    • 28th Jun 2019 7:00 PM
    Underwater photographer's winning streak continues

    Underwater photographer's winning streak continues

    News Coast photographer takes her skills to new depths

    Expect an increased police presence these holidays

    Expect an increased police presence these holidays

    News Holiday road safety blitz begins