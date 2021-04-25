NDIS abandons little girl suffering 250 seizures a day

Seven-year-old Olive Schmidt suffers up to 250 seizures a day that cause her to lose muscle memory and fall over, but still NDIS has knocked back a request to install a soft play area for her.

The setback has devastated her parents, Mandy and Corey Schmidt, who say their daughter is at risk of serious injury. They have injured themselves trying to stop or cushion her falls.

Ollie, as she is affectionately known, suffered heart failure at eight months and survived on an artificial heart until heart surgery.

Ollie suffered heart failure when she was just eight months old.

Just before her second birthday, she suffered a two-hour grand mal seizure which left her with brain damage, epilepsy and a compromised immune system - made worse during COVID-19. It means she suffers multiple seizures a day and has not gone a day without a seizure since 2017. The number of seizures she can have in 24 hours can range anywhere between 50 and 250.

Ollie and her mum in hospital.

Many of these seizures are "atonic", causing her to lose muscle memory and collapse to the ground, and if she is not supported by someone or a padded floor, she risks severe injury.

"The heat increases her seizures, she has no immune system, she's on mutagenic medication, her development regresses easily, but she is so full of life and fights so hard to be here," her mum said.

Olive’s family would like to build her a padded area so she can play safely without injuring herself if she falls. Picture: Jamie Hanson

The Schmidts said they requested funding from the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) so that they could build a softly padded deck in their backyard for Ollie to safely play on - but they were turned down.

When the story touched the hearts of Triple M's Big Breakfast crew, former Wallaby and radio announcer Greg "Marto" Martin promised the Schmidt family they would build the floating deck for her themselves.

"This family has been through enough, and little Ollie deserves a space where she can practice her walking and be safe," he said.

"We are calling out for the community and trade companies to chip in, for donations, for building and fit-out materials to complete the project. "

The family of Ollie Schmidt are hoping for donations to get her play deck finally built.

Ollie's mother Mandy said the padded deck would be a lifesaver for the family.

"Not only will this help build Ollie's strength and help her in all developmental areas, but it will also give her the freedom and enjoyment to be a little girl, to play in her own space, to be able to play outside," she said.

"We just want to give her the best opportunity to live her best life."

Originally published as NDIS abandons little girl suffering 250 seizures a day