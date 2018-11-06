Students create art for their community

Noosa District State High School Year 12 Social and Community Studies students completed their course this semester with a culmination of work that explored social issues through art.



The students surveyed the Noosa District community to identify societal problems and used the data attained to justify an art installation piece placed within the local area.



Issues identified as significant within the school community included deforestation, plastic pollution, drink driving, depression and body image.



Presentations by the students showcased their work and created awareness of their chosen issue supplemented with research and their survey results.



Teacher Bridge Muir was impressed with the students' creativity and concern for their community.