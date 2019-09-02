NDSHS students pull out all the stops

FEMALE students at Noosa District State High School have achieved great success in cultural, leadership, sporting and academic pursuits this semester after the launch of The Athena Project, NDSHS’s girl-based Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program.

This project involves 13 outstanding girls in Year 9 and 10 and engaged them in two days of mentorship and masterclasses with leading female STEM ambassadors at the Peregian Digital Hub.

The Year 9 and 10 female students involved in the Athena Project attended an exclusive visit to both Parliament House to meet with Minister Kate Jones, and to the University of Queensland to engage with nano technology/robotics scientists.

NDSHS Senior Secondary Deputy Principal Renee Rackley said she was very proud of the Athena Project students’ conduct and involvement in the opportunities afforded to them.

“As always, we are incredibly proud of our students and strive to provide rich STEM experiences to ensure our girls are at the cutting edge of the industry,” Ms Rackley said.

Also on the success trail, NDSHS attained excellence in sport with the mountain bike team at the National High Schools Championships.

Fourteen male students from Year 7 to Year 12 competed with the best in Australia in three separate styles of mountain biking over three days.

The school did exceptionally well to place ninth overall and a third consecutive top ten finish, with almost 400 riders attending from 89 schools.

This result was made even more remarkable given most other schools in the top ten had teams of 18 to 22 riders and older riders.

NDSHS mountain bike co-ordinator Andrew Mahony congratulated the NDSHS mountain bikers on their triumphant return to the school.

Sporting success for the school was also had at the regional athletics trails for track and field held at the University of the Sunshine Coast on August 29 and 30, with a number of students now representing NDSHS at the state finals held in Cairns.

Excellence was also achieved with the NDSHS Opti-Minds Year 10 team travelling to Brisbane to compete at the State Championships recently, taking out first placing.

This NDSHS team was subsequently recognised for demonstrating the Spirit of Opti-Minds for brilliant teamwork.

The school’s Year 7 and 8 team took home the honours award, which was a great achievement as this was the team’s first time in the competition.

The NDSHS Cattle Show Team also returned to the school with prizes after attending the Mary Valley Show at Imbil last Saturday.

The school’s Cattle Show Team took out a plethora of first, second and third prizes to reinforce the agricultural talents at the school.

NDSHS Agricultural science teacher Kerryn Foley said the students handled the cattle expertly in the young handler’s class 15-25 year old division.

“Our students placed in three of the top four positions – a huge congratulations to our students and staff and we look forward to demonstrating our strengths further at the Noosa Show,” Ms Foley said.

The NDSHS Bi-annual Creative Showcase was held last week.

A large, enthusiastic audience was entertained by a vast array of student talent and skill, ranging from aerial gymnastics, contemporary ballet, freestyle hip-hop and live music.

The school was lucky enough to have former student and local talent Emma Thomlinson and Peter Koppes from The Church perform the classic Australian song Under the Milky Way.

Certificate II in Creative Industries – Live Production students managed and co-ordinated the night’s audio and visual elements, creating the perfect environment for an incredible show.

Head of Performing Arts Alison Rexa said she was impressed by the extra-curricular opportunities offered at NDSHS.

“The ways in which students participate in the range of activities on offer at the school, always demonstrating great passion and gusto, makes for a vibrant, engaging and exciting place for our students to develop and grow,” Ms Rexa said.