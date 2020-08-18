Menu
NDSHS students Sleep Rough for the Homeless

bmuir
by
18th Aug 2020 1:18 PM
The Noosa District State High School Interact Club held the annual Sleep Rough for the Homeless event at the Belli Park Mimburi Campus last Friday with the support of the Cooroy Rotary Club.

A record-breaking number of 83 Noosa District State High School students slept on cardboard in nearly freezing temperatures.

The purpose of the Sleep Rough for the Homeless event was to raise money for Street Swags, an organisation that assists the homeless by providing swags and food assistance.

The high number of students equated to a record fundraising kitty of $4899.95 raised by the students.

The Year 12 Interact Club executives, Tara Bennett and Tyson Gamble said the night would be one of their favourite memories from 2020 due to the enthusiasm of the students and staff who supported such a worthy cause.

"This night was full of fun for all who attended with many activities being run, such as the night walk, where students got to be immersed in the spectacular environment that Mimburi has to offer. There was also fireplace guitar sing-a-longs, board games and challenges," Tyson said.

Tara said she was grateful for all the students and teachers who gave up their Friday night to support this important local issue.

"We are thankful that the event could occur due to COVID-19 restrictions. We are lucky to have a third campus that allows for such great opportunities," Tara said.

Tara thanked the Cooroy Rotary members for their donation of soups, which the sleep rough volunteers enjoyed for dinner.


 

