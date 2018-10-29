Menu
NDSHS students walk for Daniel
29th Oct 2018 6:47 AM

Noosa District State High School student leaders walked alongside Bruce and Denise Morcombe and the Day for Daniel ambassador Sophie Monk to commemorate Daniel Morcombe's memory and to raise awareness of child safety.

The NDSHS student leaders were pleasantly surprised to find Ms Monk very obliging with photographs, selfies and they enjoyed her down to earth nature.

Mr Morcombe also spent time speaking to the students, thanking them for their support and posing for photographs.

The students felt privileged to have the opportunity to partake in such an important day.

