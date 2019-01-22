Near drowning at Dolphin Point

A TEENAGE girl had a lucky escape after being rescued off Dolphin Point on Tuesday afternoon.

A lifeguard on duty said the 15-year-old found herself in trouble just before 3pm. It is believed a roving jet ski patrol spotted the girl and brought her back to Noosa Main Beach.

"She jumped off the rocks and was ok for a while but a few bigger waves came and she struggled," the lifeguard said.

It is believed the girl became fatigued and a male friend also jumped into help and was also rescued with the jet ski.

The patient was assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service but a spokesperson said she did not require hospitalisation.

The lifeguard on duty said the outcome could have been very different if the jet ski was not passing at that moment.

The rescue comes after a body boarder died in the same area in October last year and a teenage boy was pulled to safety at Hells' Gate in December when he lost his board and clung to a rock.

It is a reminder to all beachgoers to swim between the red and yellow flags and always put their safety first.