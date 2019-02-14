Menu
Login
A toddler was taken to Bowen hospital after a near drowning today.
A toddler was taken to Bowen hospital after a near drowning today. Bev Lacey
News

Toddler rushed to hospital after near drowning

by Kyle Evans
13th Feb 2019 1:50 PM | Updated: 7:19 PM

A TODDLER is in a serious but stable condition in hospital following a near drowning incident just before noon today.

Paramedics were called to a private address in Bowen at 11.47am after the girl was found submerged in water for an extended period of time.

The girl was taken to Bowen Hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance Service said they were unsure how the incident occurred or whether it took place in an area such as a bathtub, sink or a swimming pool.

The spokesperson said an airlift had not been co-ordinated at this stage and the girl would continue to be treated at Bowen Hospital for the time being. 　　　

bowen editors picks near drowning queensland ambulance service toddler
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Story Dogs and Friends of Hound partner at Noosa fundraiser

    Story Dogs and Friends of Hound partner at Noosa fundraiser

    News Bunnings barbecue and raffle raising money to help charities

    Screening this week

    Screening this week

    News What's on at the movies

    Tips from a pro for taking the perfect surf photo

    Tips from a pro for taking the perfect surf photo

    News Capturing the perfect photo can win a new camera

    Noosa Village goes solar

    Noosa Village goes solar

    News Shopping centre joins 21st century