Nearly 800 ‘vulnerable’ women saved from sex enslavement

PREVENTION: Noosa's Nicky Mih works with Cambodian women to keep them from sex enslavement through her charity Free to Shine.

PREVENTION: Noosa's Nicky Mih works with Cambodian women to keep them from sex enslavement through her charity Free to Shine.

AFTER reading a true story on the sex enslavement of young Cambodian women, Noosa's Nicky Mih decided there must be something she could do to help.

With no knowledge of Cambodia or how she could make a difference the schoolteacher, phycologist and life skills coach boarded a plane ready to embark on a new journey.

"I would always read these true story books and I would finish them feeling angry, inspired, want to help, don't know how to," Ms Mih said.

"I made a promise to myself that the next book I read I would do something about it."

Ten years later and her charity Free to Shine has prevented hundreds of Cambodian women from sex trafficking.

Upon arriving in Siam Reap in 2009, Ms Mih spent a month with victims where she learnt their stories.

"I asked this group of survivors how I could help, and I learned that the day they got rescued the traffickers didn't go without a girl, they just went out to the rural villages and took a new young girl," Ms Mih said.

Knowing there were organisations working to free women, Ms Mih became aware the fundamental issue was preventing "vulnerable" locals from being forced into slavery.

"What I found out was that what we thought would help wasn't actually what they wanted," Ms Mih said.

"Not one of them had been to school and they all believed if they had been in school they wouldn't be trafficked."

Her job was then clear: to find vulnerable girls and place them into schools.

"While there are schools in Cambodia, most girls usually drop out to help earn a family income."

"This is where they become vulnerable and are sold off to earn money."

Since starting Free to Shine, Ms Mih said they have helped 753 girls in 59 rural villages.

"As well as keeping them in school, we also help them to overcome challenges at home."

Ms Mih said locals can help by sponsoring a child or become a business sponsor at their website freetoshine.org.

She is also releasing a book, Do What Matters, in January 2020, with proceeds to go to further prevention.